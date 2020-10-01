What time is Champions League draw? TV channel and live stream details

It doesn’t really feel like way back since Bayern Munich defeated PSG to win the 2019/20 Champions League – and certainly it’s been lower than six weeks since Kingsley Coman’s profitable objective.

However already the 2020/21 occasion is kicking into gear, with the ultimate rounds of qualifiers coming to an in depth and the group stage now firmly in our sights.

As ever 32 groups function within the draw, together with English sides like Liverpool and Manchester Metropolis, European heavyweights like Barcelona, Actual Madrid and Bayern Munich and groups which have made it via the playoff stage as properly.

However who will face who within the group stage? Learn on for all it’s essential know concerning the group stage draw.

What time is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League Group Stage draw takes place in Geneva on Thursday 1st October 2020.

The draw will “kick off” at round 4pm.

Who is within the Champions League draw?

In complete 32 groups are within the draw – though among the spots have nonetheless not been determined, with the ultimate spherical of qualification playoffs happening tonight.

The 32 groups are break up into 4 seeded pots primarily based on their UEFA rating and the coefficients of their league, with one group from every pot drawn into every of the eight teams.

4 English groups are represented within the draw with Liverpool, Manchester Metropolis, Manchester United and Chelsea all hoping for a beneficial draw – you’ll be able to take a look at the pots in full beneath.

Pot 1

Bayern Munich (GER)

Sevilla (ESP)

Actual Madrid (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

PSG (FRA)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS)

Porto (POR)

Pot 2

Barcelona (ESP)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Manchester Metropolis (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Chelsea (ENG)

Ajax (NED)

Pot 3

Dynamo Kiev (UKR)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Lazio (ITA)

Atalanta (ITA)

Pot 4

Membership Brugge (BEL)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Rennes (FRA)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Each Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS) and Marseille (FRA) have certified however may nonetheless be positioned in both pot 3 or pot 4 relying on the leads to the remaining playoff fixtures.

The remaining playoff ties are:

Purple Bull Salzburg (AUT) v Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)

Kradnodar (RUS) v PAOK (GRE)

Slavia Prague (CZE) v Midtjylland (DEN)

What TV channel is the Champions League draw on?

The draw – and all of this 12 months’s Champions League video games – will probably be proven live on BT Sport 2.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You may add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

You may watch the draw and matches with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

When will the Champions League fixtures be performed?

Within the Champions League Group Stage, every groups performs the opposite sides of their teams house and away throughout six match days between October and December.

The primary set of fixtures happen on Tuesday twentieth and Wednesday twenty first October, with the remaining fixtures being performed on twenty seventh and twenty eighth October, third and 4th November, twenty fourth and twenty fifth November, 1st and 2nd December and eighth and ninth December 2020.

