What time is Dynamo: Beyond Belief on TV? Everything you need to know

It’s been 5 years since Dynamo labored his magic on our TV screens.

The Bradford-born magician had to take the previous few years out due to battling with Crohn’s illness, which he ended up being hospitalised for.

Quick ahead to the current day, and the trickster is making a return to our screens with a model new present, Dynamo: Beyond Belief.

The Sky authentic will present viewers magic like they’ve by no means seen it earlier than as Dynamo opens up about his well being wrestle and the way it impressed his TV comeback.

When does Dynamo: Beyond Belief begin?

The primary episode of the three-part sequence will air on April ninth at 8pm on Sky One and NOW TV.

The Dynamo: Beyond Belief Field Set together with all three episodes will then be made accessible.

What is Dynamo: Beyond Belief about?

The jaw-dropping drama guarantees to change the face of magic, because it blends gripping documentary with explosive magic.

It follows Dynamo’s well being battle from hospitalisation to being discharged and reveals the bewildering magic it allowed him to create.

Dynamo will take viewers on a journey throughout the globe whereas he performs close-up miracles, heart-stopping magic and unattainable predictions hat could have a long-lasting impact each on him and the individuals he interacts with.

“This present has been a ardour undertaking of mine for nearly three years and represents an entire new strategy to the style. I consider that now greater than ever individuals need a way of magic of their lives so I can’t wait for everybody to see what I’ve been working on,” Dynamo mentioned.

Is there a trailer?

There certain is – and it’s utterly thoughts blowing!

You may watch it beneath.

Who is Dynamo?

Dynamo – actual title Steven Frayne – is a British magician born in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

He’s finest identified for his out of this world magic methods, seen in his first tv present Dynamo: Magician Unimaginable, which ran from July 2011 to September 2014, and noticed him win the Finest Leisure Programme award on the 2012 and 2013 Broadcast Awards.

Dynamo: Beyond Belief airs ninth April at 9pm on Sky One and NOW TV.