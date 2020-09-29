What time is EastEnders on tonight? When to watch the soap as schedule changes

With the shorter EastEnders episodes that we now have been given after lockdown in order that we will nonetheless have the common variety of journeys to Walford, we now have been given barely amended begin instances on event.

Whereas these episodes have been initially stated to be 20-minutes, we now have been nearer to 25 which is not too totally different from the authentic time we’d often spend per episode.

Tonight (twenty ninth September) is one other 25-minute instalment and as such, the begin time has modified from the ordinary 19.30 begin that we get on a Tuesday – however not by a lot.

What time is EastEnders on tonight?

Tonight’s EastEnders will begin at 19.35 and end at 20.00, so solely a five-minute change from what we’re used to.

It has been a powerful return to the present following the lengthy break we had, with a number of storylines that we have been left hanging on ramping up- together with Whitney Dean’s (Shona McGarty) courtroom case from the demise of Leo that occurred all the manner again in February.

We have now additionally seen that the new established order at The Queen Vic didn’t final lengthy with Ian Beale and Sharon Watts (Adam Woodyatt and Letitia Dean) coming to blows following his declaration of affection for her – a declaration that solely went a technique.

The most important speaking level, nonetheless, has been the demise of Chantelle Atkins (Juliette Plummer) who, tragically, met her demise at the palms of her abusive husband in some actually harrowing scenes.

The delay to tonight’s EastEnders sees The One Present prolonged by five-minutes with Alex Jones and Chris Ramsey bringing us extra of the ordinary information and chat from tales throughout the UK. And the soap ending at 20.00 is good timing for many people as we will swap straight over to Channel 4 for the newest episodes of The Nice British Bake Off – right here’s hoping the contestants keep away from one other cake catastrophe after final week – though all of us secretly love the mishap, don’t we?

