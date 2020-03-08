What time is Match of the Day on? Watch MOTD on BBC TV and iPlayer

Match of the Day is a nationwide establishment, bringing you a full round-up of Premier League highlights without spending a dime each week.

RadioTimes.com brings you every part it’s worthwhile to learn about when you may get your weekly soccer repair by Match of the Day.

What time is Match of the Day on?

Sunday 29th February

10:20pm – BBC One

When is Match of the Day repeated?

Repeats of Saturday exhibits are broadcast on Sunday mornings at roughly 7:40am.

What time is Match of the Day 2 on?

Sunday 1st March

10:30pm – BBC One

When is Match of the Day 2 repeated?

There are not any scheduled repeats of Match of the Day 2.