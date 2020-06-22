What time is Match of the Day on? Watch MOTD on BBC TV and iPlayer

When the first notes of that theme tune drop, simply soak all of it in…

Match of the Day is a nationwide establishment, bringing you a full round-up of Premier League highlights totally free each week and it should proceed to take action throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

There are extra Premier League fixtures in a six-week interval than ever earlier than, which means extra for Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and the staff to sift via on a weekly foundation.

The same old array of high pundits and former stars will return to the studio underneath restrictions, however the soccer motion gained’t be restrained as groups battle it out for glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you every thing it’s worthwhile to learn about when you will get your weekly soccer repair via Match of the Day.

What time is Match of the Day on?

Match of the Day returns to our screens at 10:45pm on Wednesday 24th June.

Lineker will current highlights of the Tuesday and Wednesday Premier League video games.

A second Match of the Day this week will probably be proven on Thursday 25th June to cowl the video games on the similar night time.

Wednesday – BBC One (10:45pm)

Thursday – BBC Two (10:00pm)

When is Match of the Day repeated?

Repeats of Saturday night time exhibits are broadcast on Sunday mornings at roughly 7:45am on BBC One.

Midweek highlights exhibits won’t be repeated however you’ll be capable to tune in on BBC iPlayer.

Match of the Day working order

We don’t know the precise working order but, however the Premier League highlights to be proven this week:

Match of the Day – Wednesday

Leicester v Brighton

Tottenham v West Ham

Man Utd v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Norwich v Everton

Wolves v Bournemouth

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Match of the Day – Thursday

Burnley v Watford

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Man Metropolis

What time is Match of the Day 2 on?

Logan presents highlights of the day’s matches at 10:30pm on Sunday 28th June.

The Merseyside derby is the decide of the bunch however with fixtures being extra unfold out, Match of the Day 2 will probably be chunkier this time round.

When is Match of the Day 2 repeated?

There are not any scheduled repeats of Match of the Day 2 however it is possible for you to to meet up with the present for a brief interval on BBC iPlayer.

For the full breakdown of what video games are arising in the high flight try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In case you’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at, try our TV information.