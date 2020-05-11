What time is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Sunday lockdown announcement on TV? How can I watch?

The BBC has shaken up its Sunday night time schedule to make room for a particular announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The 10-minute particular message to the nation, described by the BBC as ‘an replace from the Prime Minister on the coronavirus epidemic’, will air at 7pm on BBC One. The announcement will likely be adopted by a BBC Information particular.

This implies the previous programme, Countryfile, has been moved 15 minutes ahead (now beginning at 6pm).

The night’s version of Chris Packham present Primates has been postponed till the next Sunday (17th Could), changing Antiques Roadshow, as a way to accommodate the Prime Minister’s broadcast and information particular.

The change additionally impacts Penguins: Spy within the Huddle and the conventional BBC Information bulletins.

The BBC1 schedule for Sunday is now as follows:

4.35pm Penguins: Spy In The Huddle

5.35pm BBC Information, Regional Information And Climate

6pm Countryfile

7pm A Ministerial Broadcast From The Prime Minister

7.10pm BBC Information Particular

7.45pm Antiques Roadshow VE Day Particular

8.45pm Captain Tom: We Salute You

The place can I watch Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement?

In addition to being broadcast on BBC One, the printed will likely be simulcast dwell on ITV with a particular programme from 7pm to 7.15 pm, Channel 4 as a part of an prolonged Channel Four Information between 6.45 and seven.30pm and on Channel 5 between 7pm and seven.10pm. It will imply that some reveals on these channels have additionally modified their beforehand marketed occasions to accommodate the particular programming. Take a look at our TV Information for the newest modifications to schedules.

The dwell deal with, adopted by knowledgeable response and evaluation may also be broadcast on the BBC Information Channel and Sky Information.

Radio protection of Boris Johnson’s deal with to the nation will likely be out there on BBC Radio 4 and BBC radio 5 Stay.

What will the Prime Minister say in his announcement?

Mr Johnson is anticipated to deal with the UK’s present lockdown scenario, which has been in power since 23rd March 2020. There was large-scale hypothesis within the press that Mr Johnson might announce extra particulars to the nation on the Authorities’s pathway to opening up the British economic system once more and steps to ending the present guidelines the place nearly everybody is required to remain of their dwelling for almost all of the time.

On Friday, Welsh First Minster, Adam Drakeford, introduced modest modifications to the lockdown guidelines in Wales – permitting train greater than as soon as a day and the re-opening of some backyard centres the place they’re able to guarantee strict social distancing measures are put in place from Monday. The remainder of the keep at dwelling lockdown message stays the identical in Wales for the subsequent three weeks.

Though Boris Johnson is anticipated to begin to reveal a roadmap for alleviating the complete lockdown in England on Sunday, the Authorities have repeatedly pressured that there will likely be “no dramatic in a single day change” to the present restrictions and it is anticipated solely very modest modifications to the principles will likely be carried out in England from Monday.

Some studies are suggesting that one of many key bulletins Mr Johnson will make might define a Covid-19 alert system for England, much like that which is used for terror alerts. It is understood that this may occasionally comprise a scale of 1 to 5 (one being inexperienced and 5 being pink) and may very well be adjusted in response to the newest knowledge out there in sure areas of the nation. It is thought Mr Johnson might announce that the nation is at the moment on a degree 4 alert, with aspirations to maneuver quickly to degree three.

The Prime Minister’s earlier announcement, outlining strict new measures to fight the coronavirus disaster, was watched by 27.1 million viewers within the UK and is one of the vital watched tv broadcasts of current occasions – it is anticipated that this broadcast will entice equally giant nationwide curiosity on the tv.

You can discover out extra details about the federal government’s every day coronavirus briefing with our information. A Ministerial Broadcast From The Prime Minister will air 7pm on BBC1, Sunday 10th Could