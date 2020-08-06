What time is the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix? How to watch on TV and live stream

Formulation 1 returns to Silverstone for a second successive weekend to stage the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

This one-off race is a part of the truncated F1 calendar that at the moment options simply 13 Grands Prix.

Lewis Hamilton gained the British Grand Prix final weekend on the identical observe and is the agency favorite to declare victory right here too.

The Mercedes driver smashed the observe report as he romped to victory in entrance of empty stands.

His team-mate Valtteri Bottas will probably be determined to safe a minimum of a podium spot after a tyre blow-out in the lingering laps of final weekend’s race.

In the meantime, Charles Leclerc is now the essential focus for Ferrari, with Sebastian Vettel labouring for factors.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will every be hoping for one more fruitful race weekend to get into the prime three.

However Hamilton’s essential rival might nicely be Max Verstappen, as long as the Pink Bull driver snares a front-row spot in qualifying.

Hamilton appeared shaky off the final time out but nonetheless pulled away to lead from begin to end – and Verstappen will hope to trigger the Brit issues right here.

We’ve acquired all the particulars about the upcoming 70th Anniversary Grand Prix together with the race begin time, qualifying instances, TV protection particulars.

Coming quickly… In The Pit Lane with David Croft – Unique 70th Anniversary Grand Prix preview

When is the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix?

The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix takes place on Sunday ninth August 2020 and will probably be the fifth race of the 2020 Formulation 1 season.

It is the second of two race weekends at Silverstone and marks the 70th anniversary of Formulation One.

Try the full F1 2020 calendar for the listing of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, a day after drivers battle it out in qualifying. There are additionally three observe classes going down on Friday and Saturday.

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on?

Sky Sports activities will current protection of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The race will probably be proven live on Sky Sports activities F1 and Predominant Occasion, as with each Grand Prix on the calendar.

How to live stream the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on-line

What time is 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying?

The total schedule for the weekend is as follows:

70th Anniversary Grand Prix observe

Friday seventh August (from 10:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Apply 1 – 11am

Apply 2 – 3pm

Saturday eighth August (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Apply 3 – 11am

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday eighth August (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Sunday ninth August (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 2:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races developing take a look at our F1 2020 calendar information.

