What time is the Austrian Grand Prix? Start time, TV coverage and race guide

Racing followers rejoice, the 2020 Formulation 1 season will lastly shift into gear this weekend with the first of an Austrian Grand Prix double-header.

Attributable to the shortened F1 2020 race calendar, two Grands Prix will likely be held at the Crimson Bull Ring on back-to-back weekends.

Drivers will likely be determined to get again onto the observe and into the thick of the motion after a chronic low season, none extra so than reigning champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes star is gunning for his seventh F1 World Championship title this 12 months, a crown that might see him stage Michael Schumacher’s legendary whole.

Sparks will inevitably fly at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, and RadioTimes.com has you lined with the whole lot you could find out about the weekend together with race begin time, TV coverage particulars and the weekend schedule.

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday fifth July 2020 and will likely be the first race of the 2020 Formulation 1 season.

Remarkably, it is going to go forward on the date it was initially meant previous to lockdown.

Try the full F1 2020 race calendar for the listing of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) following a busy weekend of qualifying and follow.

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Austrian Grand Prix on?

You’ll be able to watch each Formulation 1 race stay on Sky Sports activities F1 and Primary Occasion.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the full sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Methods to stay stream the Austrian Grand Prix on-line

You’ll be able to watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can stay stream the race through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

What time is Austrian Grand Prix qualifying?

The complete schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Austrian Grand Prix follow

Friday third July (from 9:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Observe 1 – 10am

Observe 2 – 2pm

Saturday 4th July (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Observe 3 – 11am

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 4th July (from 1:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Austrian Grand Prix

Sunday fifth July (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 2:10pm

Who gained the Austrian Grand Prix in 2019?

Max Verstappen roared dwelling to a powerful victory for the Crimson Bull driver final time out at Spielberg.

The Dutch star handed Ferrari star Charles Leclerc in the dying levels of the race to safe victory with a few seconds to spare.

Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas completed third, whereas team-mate Lewis Hamilton needed to accept fifth after harm to his entrance wing compelled a pit cease and he misplaced floor on the leaders.

