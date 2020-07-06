What time is the Austrian Grand Prix? Start time, TV coverage and race guide

Racing followers rejoice, the 2020 Formulation 1 season will lastly shift into gear this weekend with the first of an Austrian Grand Prix double-header.

Because of the shortened F1 2020 race calendar, two Grands Prix can be held at the Pink Bull Ring on back-to-back weekends.

Drivers can be determined to get again onto the observe and into the thick of the motion after a chronic low season, none extra so than reigning champion Lewis Hamilton.

Unique: In The Pit Lane with David Croft – Austrian Grand Prix

The Mercedes star is gunning for his seventh F1 World Championship title this yr, a crown that may see him degree Michael Schumacher’s legendary whole.

Sparks will inevitably fly at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, and RadioTimes.com has you lined with every part it’s worthwhile to learn about the weekend together with race begin time, TV coverage particulars and the weekend schedule.

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday fifth July 2020 and can be the first race of the 2020 Formulation 1 season.

Remarkably, it should go forward on the date it was initially supposed previous to lockdown.

Take a look at the full F1 2020 race calendar for the checklist of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) following a busy weekend of qualifying and apply.

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Austrian Grand Prix on?

You possibly can watch each Formulation 1 race dwell on Sky Sports activities F1 and Important Occasion.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the full sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How you can dwell stream the Austrian Grand Prix on-line

You possibly can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can dwell stream the race by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

What time is Austrian Grand Prix qualifying?

The total schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Austrian Grand Prix apply

Friday third July (from 9:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Apply 1 – 10am

Apply 2 – 2pm

Saturday 4th July (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Apply 3 – 11am

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 4th July (from 1:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Austrian Grand Prix

Sunday fifth July (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 2:10pm

Who gained the Austrian Grand Prix in 2019?

Max Verstappen roared dwelling to a powerful victory for the Pink Bull driver final time out at Spielberg.

The Dutch star handed Ferrari star Charles Leclerc in the dying levels of the race to safe victory with a few seconds to spare.

Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas completed third, whereas team-mate Lewis Hamilton needed to accept fifth after injury to his entrance wing compelled a pit cease and he misplaced floor on the leaders.

