What time is the Austrian Grand Prix? Start time, TV coverage and race guide

Racing followers rejoice, the 2020 System 1 season will lastly shift into gear this weekend with the first of an Austrian Grand Prix double-header.

Because of the shortened F1 2020 race calendar, two Grands Prix might be held at the Purple Bull Ring on back-to-back weekends.

Drivers might be determined to get again onto the monitor and into the thick of the motion after a chronic low season, none extra so than reigning champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes star is gunning for his seventh F1 World Championship title this 12 months, a crown that will see him stage Michael Schumacher’s legendary complete.

Sparks will inevitably fly at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, and RadioTimes.com has you coated with all the things that you must learn about the weekend together with race begin time, TV coverage particulars and the weekend schedule.

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday fifth July 2020 and might be the first race of the 2020 System 1 season.

Remarkably, it can go forward on the date it was initially supposed previous to lockdown.

Take a look at the full F1 2020 race calendar for the listing of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) following a busy weekend of qualifying and apply.

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Austrian Grand Prix on?

You may watch each System 1 race reside on Sky Sports activities F1 and Predominant Occasion.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the full sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Easy methods to reside stream the Austrian Grand Prix on-line

You may watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can reside stream the race by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

What time is Austrian Grand Prix qualifying?

The complete schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Austrian Grand Prix apply

Friday third July (from 9:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Apply 1 – 10am

Apply 2 – 2pm

Saturday 4th July (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Apply 3 – 11am

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 4th July (from 1:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Austrian Grand Prix

Sunday fifth July (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 2:10pm

Who gained the Austrian Grand Prix in 2019?

Max Verstappen roared residence to an impressive victory for the Purple Bull driver final time out at Spielberg.

The Dutch star handed Ferrari star Charles Leclerc in the dying levels of the race to safe victory with a few seconds to spare.

Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas completed third, whereas team-mate Lewis Hamilton needed to accept fifth after harm to his entrance wing pressured a pit cease and he misplaced floor on the leaders.

For the full breakdown of F1 races developing take a look at our F1 2020 race calendar guide.

