What time is the Belgian Grand Prix? How to watch on TV and live stream

The Belgian Grand Prix will kick-start the third triple header of races on the F1 2020 calendar this season.

After a whizz round Austria (twice) and Hungary, following a few spins round Silverstone and a jaunt to Spain, the calendar will take groups throughout to Belgium subsequent.

The intimidating, iconic mound of Eau Rouge awaits drivers. Essentially the most thrilling nook on the tour usually coaxes vehicles into hitting speeds simply in need of 190mph, a mind-scrambling tempo whereas additionally making an attempt to bend proper and keep on the observe.

Lewis Hamilton will relish the likelihood to sort out Belgium as soon as once more as he continues to exert his dominance over the area.

The Mercedes driver has been impeccable for many of 2020 to date, although Crimson Bull ace Max Verstappen has regularly disrupted a one-two for the German producer.

Verstappen has been a continuing thorn in Valtteri Bottas’ aspect to date and will hope to beat out the Finn and take a real shot at Hamilton as the season approaches an preliminary midway level.

Racing Level will hope to proceed their spectacular beneficial properties in latest week, whereas Ferrari will hope the worst of Sebastian Vettel’s type is behind him after an improved show in Barcelona.

Take a look at our information to the Belgian Grand Prix together with dates, instances and TV data.

When is the Belgian Grand Prix?

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 30th August 2020 and shall be the seventh race of the 2020 Components 1 season.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit has been a staple on the F1 calendar since 1925, that includes one in every of the most iconic sweeping turns in all of motorsport.

Take a look at the full F1 2020 calendar for the listing of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, a day after drivers battle it out in qualifying. There are additionally three apply classes going down on Friday and Saturday.

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Belgian Grand Prix on?

The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports activities.

All races shall be proven live on Sky Sports activities F1 and Predominant Occasion all through the season no matter how lengthy the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the full sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

How to live stream the Belgian Grand Prix on-line

You may watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the race through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

What time is Belgian Grand Prix qualifying?

The complete schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Belgian Grand Prix apply

Friday 28th August (from 9:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Apply 1 – 10am

Apply 2 – 2pm

Saturday 29th August (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Apply 3 – 11am

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 29th August (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Belgian Grand Prix

Sunday 30th August (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 2:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races developing try our F1 2020 calendar information.

If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing else to watch try our TV Information.