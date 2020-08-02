What time is the British Grand Prix? How to watch on TV and live stream

Formulation 1 groups are prepared to roll in the first a part of an unprecedented double-header at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

Dates have been shifted round all through the F1 2020 calendar however the Northamptonshire race monitor has come out with two races – the British Grand Prix adopted by the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

One man gunning for information is Lewis Hamilton, victor in 5 of the final six showdowns in the British Grand Prix. He is the solely man to triumph six instances on the circuit and will hope to add quantity seven this weekend.

The Mercedes man is the heavy favorite to retain his title, whereas Sebastian Vettel – the solely different man to be topped at Silverstone since 2013 – has struggled in follow.

Ferrari’s dismal begin to the marketing campaign means the German driver is unlikely to be in competition for the high honour this time.

McLaren ace Lando Norris could possibly be in for a giant day. The British teen – in his second season – has seen his inventory rise massively following a pair of spectacular races in Austria. He’ll hope to make waves at Silverstone this time round.

The midfield battle stays intriguing with a bunch of vigorous contenders jostling for place as the ‘better of the relaxation’.

Pink Bull ace Max Verstappen will hope to construct on his spectacular second place in Hungary regardless of crashing out on the regular drive to the grid.

We’ve bought all the particulars about the upcoming British Grand Prix together with the race begin time, qualifying instances, TV protection particulars.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 2nd August 2020 and shall be the fourth race of the 2020 Formulation 1 season.

It marks the begin of again to again race weekends at Silverstone with the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix developing subsequent.

Take a look at the full F1 2020 calendar for the checklist of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) after drivers interact in inevitably heated qualifying classes over the course of the weekend

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the British Grand Prix on?

The British Grand Prix shall be live on free-to-air TV. Channel Four will present full protection of the race. See a full schedule of instances under.

You can even watch each Formulation 1 race live on Sky Sports activities F1 and Principal Occasion.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the full sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to live stream the British Grand Prix on-line

All Four can have all the protection totally free live on their web site.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the race through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

What time is British Grand Prix qualifying?

The total schedule for the weekend is as follows:

British Grand Prix follow

Friday 31st July (from 10:30am on Sky Sports activities F1 / from 10:55am on Channel 4)

Observe 1 – 11am

Observe 2 – 3pm

Saturday 1st August (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1 / from 10:55am on Channel 4)

Observe 3 – 11am

British Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 1st August (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1 + Channel 4)

Qualifying – 2pm

British Grand Prix

Sunday 2nd August (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1 / from 1pm on Channel 4)

Race – 2:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races developing try our F1 2020 calendar information.

In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing else to watch try our TV Information.