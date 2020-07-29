What time is the British Grand Prix? Start time, qualifying, TV coverage and race guide

System 1 returns to the UK this weekend as groups arrange for an unprecedented double-header at Silverstone.

Dates have been shifted round all through the F1 2020 calendar however the Northamptonshire race monitor has come out with two races – the British Grand Prix adopted by the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has received 5 of the final six showdowns at Silverstone and holds the document for many British Grand Prix wins with six.

The Mercedes man is the heavy favorite to say a seventh triumph on the circuit, whereas Sebastian Vettel is the solely different man to be topped at Silverstone since 2013.

Nonetheless, Ferrari’s dismal begin to the marketing campaign means the German driver is unlikely to be in rivalry for the high honour this time.

McLaren ace Lando Norris could possibly be in for a giant day. The British teenager – in his second season – has seen his inventory rise massively following a pair of spectacular races in Austria. He’ll hope to make waves at Silverstone this time round.

The midfield battle stays intriguing with a number of energetic contenders jostling for place as the ‘better of the relaxation’.

Crimson Bull ace Max Verstappen will hope to construct on his spectacular second place in Hungary regardless of crashing out on the regular drive to the grid.

We’ve received all the particulars about the upcoming British Grand Prix together with the race begin time, qualifying occasions, TV coverage particulars.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 2nd August 2020 and might be the fourth race of the 2020 System 1 season.

It marks the begin of again to again race weekends at Silverstone with the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix arising subsequent.

Try the full F1 2020 calendar for the listing of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) after drivers interact in inevitably heated qualifying periods over the course of the weekend

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the British Grand Prix on?

The British Grand Prix might be dwell on free-to-air TV. Channel Four will present full coverage of the race. See a full schedule of occasions beneath.

You can too watch each System 1 race dwell on Sky Sports activities F1 and Fundamental Occasion.

Tips on how to dwell stream the British Grand Prix on-line

All Four can have all the coverage without spending a dime dwell on their web site.

What time is British Grand Prix qualifying?

The total schedule for the weekend is as follows:

British Grand Prix apply

Friday 31st July (from 10:30am on Sky Sports activities F1 / from 10:55am on Channel 4)

Apply 1 – 11am

Apply 2 – 3pm

Saturday 1st August (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1 / from 10:55am on Channel 4)

Apply 3 – 11am

British Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 1st August (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1 + Channel 4)

Qualifying – 2pm

British Grand Prix

Sunday 2nd August (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1 / from 1pm on Channel 4)

Race – 2:10pm

