What time is the coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

The BBC has introduced a last-minute change to the schedule right this moment (Thursday ninth July) so as to accommodate one other coronavirus information particular.

Each day briefings, which have been an enormous characteristic for the first few months of the coronavirus disaster in the nation, have not been going forward – however the authorities is nonetheless holding common updates from Downing Road when important new bulletins are to be made.

The conferences have included Prime Minister Boris Johnson, different cupboard ministers and consultants comparable to Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty, with questions posed by the public and information shops.

Right here’s the whole lot you want to learn about the coronavirus briefing…

What time is right this moment’s coronavirus briefing?

In the present day’s coronavirus briefing is anticipated to start at 4.30pm on BBC One.

On Tuesday 23rd June, the authorities declared that it was not going to be holding every day COVID-19 briefings from Downing Road, however would as a substitute solely be addressing the public when there was important new info to report.

Since then, there have been a handful of briefings – together with one final Thursday at which Training secretary Gavin Williamson addressed plans for all colleges to reopen in September, with lessons saved in separate “bubbles”.

Earlier briefings have raised questions on Dominic Cummings. Johnson’ senior advisor beforehand gave an announcement explaining his choice to journey from London to Nation Durham throughout lockdown together with his baby and spouse, who had COVID-19 signs at the time.

The Prime Minister’s chief adviser stated he has acted “moderately” and inside the regulation, including that he doesn’t remorse his actions.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The every day replace is broadcast dwell from Downing Road on BBC One.

The every day briefings have been broadcast dwell on the BBC Information 24 channel in the previous, whereas the BBC additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that featured the every day briefing.

Who is main right this moment’s coronavirus briefing?

It is not but clear who will lead this afternoon’s briefing.

What will probably be included in right this moment’s briefing?

It has not been made clear precisely what right this moment’s briefing will cowl, but it surely could possibly be an replace on the newest authorities financial insurance policies, which have been introduced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak yesterday.

Sunak revealed a £30 billion package deal, together with plans to shield jobs and assist youthful employees in addition to a brand new voucher scheme to encourage the public to eat out in eating places from August in a bid to give the hospitality sector a a lot wanted increase.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson has led a number of briefings since returning to work after his extreme case of coronavirus. Nevertheless he could be changed by different related ministers.

Ministers which have led the briefing in the previous embrace Chancellor Rishi Sunak, International Secretary Dominic Raab, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and House Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March by way of a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital and International Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

