What time is the coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Final up to date: ninth September

The BBC has introduced an pressing change to at the moment’s tv schedule, pencilling in a brand new coronavirus replace to give the public an replace about new restrictions.

This marks the first dwell televised replace for some time, with the updates having been scaled again considerably since the peak of the pandemic in the Spring.

At the begin of the coronavirus pandemic, the authorities hosted each day briefings which repeatedly drew in big viewership, as folks throughout the nation anxiously awaited information on how the disaster was creating.

The conferences have included Prime Minister Boris Johnson, different cupboard ministers and specialists corresponding to Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty, with questions posed by the public and information retailers.

Learn on for all the things you want to find out about at the moment’s coronavirus briefing.

What time is at the moment’s coronavirus briefing?

The protection of at the moment’s briefing will start on BBC One at 3:45pm, with the information convention itself anticipated to begin at 4pm.

Till the finish of June, the authorities had been holding each day COVID-19 briefings from Downing Road, however in the time because it has solely been addressing the public when there was important new info to report.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The each day replace is broadcast dwell from Downing Road on BBC One. It’s also possible to tune into to BBC One dwell through BBC iPlayer.

The each day briefings have been broadcast dwell on the BBC Information 24 channel in the previous, whereas the BBC additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that featured the each day briefing.

Who is main at the moment’s coronavirus briefing?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shall be main the briefing at the moment, joined by Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Patrick Vallance.

What shall be included in at the moment’s briefing?

Right now’s briefing will cowl the new modifications introduced final night time that may see social gatherings of greater than six folks banned throughout England from this Monday, 14th September.

The brand new restrictions include coronavirus circumstances rising round the nation, as the authorities appears to cease a second wave and, in accordance to Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, they are going to be in place for the “foreseeable future”.

This comes after the authorities has determined to ease restrictions in the previous few months, permitting many outlets and eating places to reopen in England, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak having unveiled his “eat out to assist out” marketing campaign, providing discounted meals.

Till now, the most variety of folks in a position to collect exterior was 30 and so the new restrictions mark a big change.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Sure, the Prime Minister will chair at the moment’s briefing.

Johnson has led a number of briefings since returning to work after his extreme case of coronavirus. Nonetheless, different senior ministers have stepped in for him on quite a few events.

Ministers which have led briefings in the previous embody Chancellor Rishi Sunak, International Secretary Dominic Raab, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and House Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March through a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital and International Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

In case you’re in search of extra to watch, try our TV information.