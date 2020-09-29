What time is the coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Final up to date: twenty ninth September

Quantity 10 Downing Avenue has confirmed Boris Johnson will likely be giving one other coronavirus replace tomorrow, Wednesday thirtieth September.

The Prime Minister will likely be joined by Professor Chris Witty and Sir Patrick Vallance for the newest handle, which is anticipated to cowl the most up-to-date figures from round the nation.

Regardless of some confusion surrounding the newest lockdown measures in the North East of England, it is understood tomorrow’s convention won’t be discussing lockdown technique, as an alternative focusing largely on the numbers.

Johnson gave a televised handle final week detailing the newest steps in the struggle towards the virus, together with introducing a 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and eating places and encouraging anybody who had returned to workplaces since the first lockdown to start working from house once more the place attainable.

The information got here as the charge of an infection started to considerably rise in lots of locations round the nation, with harder lockdown measures nonetheless a chance in the future.

The coronavirus press briefings have been an everyday a part of the tv schedules earlier in the 12 months, as folks made time to tune in for the newest details about the authorities’s dealing with of the pandemic.

Previous occasions have been hosted by Prime Minister Johnson and different members of the cupboard.

Learn on for all the pieces you want to learn about in the present day’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time tomorrow?

An official time for tomorrow’s briefing has not been given but, however we’d anticipate it to happen at the normal time of 5pm.

Till the finish of June, the authorities had been holding every day COVID-19 briefings from Downing Avenue, however in the time because it has solely been addressing the public when there was important new data to report.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The replace is broadcast stay from Downing Avenue on BBC One. You too can tune into BBC One stay through BBC iPlayer.

The every day briefings have been broadcast stay on the BBC Information 24 channel in the previous, whereas the BBC additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that featured the every day briefing.

Who is main tomorrow’s coronavirus briefing?

Tomorrow’s handle will likely be lead by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

What will likely be included in tomorrow’s briefing?

It is anticipated that tomorrow’s briefing will see Boris Johnson give the newest coronavirus figures from round the nation, whereas he may also discipline questions from journalists and members of the public.

It is understood that there won’t be any new data round lockdown restrictions at this stage, regardless of hypothesis that harder measures may come into play in the close to future.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Sure, the Prime Minister will lead tomorrow’s briefing.

Johnson has led a number of briefings since returning to work after his extreme case of coronavirus. Nonetheless, different senior ministers have stepped in for him on quite a few events.

Ministers which have led briefings in the previous embody Chancellor Rishi Sunak, International Secretary Dominic Raab, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and House Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined constructive for COVID-19 on Friday twenty seventh March through a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital and International Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday twelfth April and returned to work on the week commencing twenty seventh April.

