What time is the coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Whereas it’s been solely per week since Boris Johnson delivered his remaining coronavirus each day briefing, BBC One has modified its schedule to embody one right this moment.

The updates, which have grow to be part-and-parcel of lockdown life over the previous few months, are sometimes led by a senior cupboard minister – together with the Prime Minister – and are designed to replace the public and press on efforts to battle COVID-19.

The conferences additionally have a tendency to embody consultants corresponding to Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty, whereas politicians and scientists take questions from the public and information providers.

With pubs, cinemas and eating places due to open up on Saturday, the public are certain to have questions concerning the upcoming change in lockdown guidelines.

There each day briefings now not happen however the authorities will schedule updates as they see match, with the BBC slotting them into the schedule accordingly.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to find out about the coronavirus briefing…

What time is right this moment’s coronavirus briefing?

In the present day’s coronavirus briefing is anticipated to start at 4.30pm on BBC One.

It follows final week’s briefing (Tuesday 23rd June), which was declared to be the remaining COVID-19 each day briefing by the authorities.

In the briefing, which was hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he introduced that from Saturday 4th July, individuals will likely be ready to keep one metre aside from each other the place two metres is not doable.

He additionally introduced that pubs, accommodations, cinemas and different companies will likely be ready to open that very same day.

Earlier briefings have raised questions on Dominic Cummings. Johnson’ senior advisor beforehand gave an announcement explaining his resolution to journey from London to Nation Durham throughout lockdown together with his little one and spouse, who had COVID-19 signs at the time.

The Prime Minister’s chief adviser stated he has acted “moderately” and inside the legislation, including that he doesn’t remorse his actions.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The each day replace is broadcast dwell from Downing Avenue on BBC One.

The each day briefings have been broadcast dwell on the BBC Information 24 channel in the previous, whereas the BBC has additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that featured the each day briefing.

Who is main right this moment’s coronavirus briefing?

In the present day’s briefing will likely be chaired by Schooling Secretary Gavin Williamson.

He is amongst the senior ministers who has lead the briefing in the previous.

What will likely be included in right this moment’s briefing?

Gavin Williamson will likely be presenting right this moment’s coronavirus convention to replace the public on the authorities’s steerage concerning the re-opening of colleges in September.

The Division of Schooling launched a steerage doc earlier right this moment which clarified {that a} college “might have an outbreak” if two or extra coronavirus circumstances are confirmed in the first fortnight, however that total college closures “is not going to typically be vital”.

The Schooling Secretary is anticipated to elaborate on this steerage and take questions concerning the opening of college later in the yr.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson has led a number of briefings since returning to work after his extreme case of coronavirus, nonetheless he may be changed by different related ministers.

Ministers which have led the briefing in the previous embody Chancellor Rishi Sunak, International Secretary Dominic Raab, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Dwelling Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March through a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital and International Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

