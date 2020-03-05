What time is the FA Cup draw? Watch FA Cup quarter-final draw, time, ball numbers

Particulars have been confirmed forward of the FA Cup quarter-final draw this night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s good to learn about the FA Cup quarter-final draw together with ball numbers and TV particulars.

When is the FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup quarter-final draw takes place on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

What time is the FA Cup draw?

The draw will start from 9:50pm after the conclusion of Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester Metropolis.

It may very well be delayed if the sport goes to additional time and penalties.

The right way to watch the FA Cup draw

Followers can tune in to look at the draw on BBC One following the stay sport.

You may also stay stream the draw through BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

FA Cup ball numbers