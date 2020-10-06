What time is The Great British Bake Off on tonight? Your guide to the baking show

The Great British Bake Off is in full swing!

We’ve already been launched to this 12 months’s Great British Bake Off contestants, they usually’re undoubtedly a vigorous bunch.

Viewers have fallen in love with comedic baker Rowan in a single day, poor Sura knocked over rival Dave’s truffles in Week One, and we’ve already mentioned goodbye to two unfortunate bakers – Loriea and Makbul.

Now it’s time for the remaining contestants to get caught in much more in a bid to impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts, as Bread Week approaches.

The show is barely totally different to latest years, as the producers had to make a number of behind-the-scenes-changes to ensure that the show to go forward throughout the pandemic.

However as the Great British Bake Off trailer teased, this 12 months’s show isn’t wanting pleasure, with all the traditional puns, disasters and Hollywood Handshakes nonetheless current.

In order the baking continues, right here’s every little thing you want to learn about the yummiest show on TV, The Great British Bake Off.

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday, sixth October at 8pm.

This week’s Great British Bake Off theme is Bread Week.

The show introduced the information on their official Twitter web page, sharing an animated pizza clip with the caption: “Desire a pizza the motion? Be part of us for Bread Week this Tuesday at 8pm.”

We’re getting hungry simply interested by it!

Filming for the collection began at the finish of July, with contestants and crew reportedly having to quarantine for 14 days.

A spokesperson for Love Productions – the firm which creates the show – defined: “We’re working arduous to ship Bake Off to the viewers this 12 months, the precedence is the security of everybody concerned in the manufacturing of the collection.”

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants

Our bakers have now been introduced and it appears to be like like an excellent combine.

Right here’s your full checklist of bakers:

Has filming for GBBO 2020 been affected by coronavirus?

Like many different reveals, filming for The Great British Bake Off was delayed due to the latest pandemic.

Filming was anticipated to start in Could, however, due to the public well being disaster, it was postponed.

Artistic director at Love Productions Kieran Smith not too long ago spoke about the difficulties filming in the pandemic.

Talking in a problem of Radio Occasions Journal, Smith revealed manufacturing was nearly put on maintain after somebody on set started to show potential signs of the virus and had to be examined.

He mentioned: “Any person spoke to our medical group as a result of they have been exhibiting signs that would have been COVID.

“We had very strict protocols about what to do. They have been remoted instantly, as was anybody who had been in shut contact with them. They have been examined instantly. We paused filming for a day. The take a look at got here again detrimental and we resumed filming the subsequent day.”

“We have been fortunate,” he added, “nevertheless it felt it like we would wish to be extraordinarily unfortunate for it to be constructive.”

Bake Off beforehand shared the behind-the-scenes modifications the show had to undergo so as to work in the present local weather.

The show’s manufacturing workers, which consists of 120 folks, had to dwell in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to safely movie the upcoming collection and permit the forged to work round social-distancing pointers.

Smith defined: “So many individuals rely on Bake Off for work that we knew we had to work out a plan.”

Deputy Director of Programmes at Channel 4, Kelly Webb-Lamb additionally spoke about the modifications that had to be made to show.

Throughout the Edinburgh TV Competition, she mentioned: “What we’ve executed is created protocols with the manufacturing corporations that completely there are protocols, we’ve labored arduous with them to put testing and quarantining regimes in place beforehand for all expertise, all forged, all crew, in order that after we go into the bubble we all know that everyone there is detrimental.”

The group even managed to work round the Great Flour Scarcity of 2020 – by sourcing luggage from eating places.

Who will host GBBO 2020?

Bake Off 2020 will look slightly totally different from earlier years, after Sandi Toksvig introduced she was to give up the show.

She’ll get replaced by comic Matt Lucas, who’ll be part of Noel Fielding as host.

“When stepping down from a job it is fairly widespread for folks to say they’re doing so so as to spend extra time with their household. Unusually I’m departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work,” Sandi defined in a press release.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one among the nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

“Bake Off is a beautiful programme which has already proved it could possibly fortunately face up to a change of internet hosting personnel. The cause for that, in fact, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I want everybody properly.”

What has Matt mentioned about becoming a member of GBBO?

Earlier this 12 months, it was confirmed that the Little Britain star could be taking up from Sandi on The Great British Bake Off.

Talking of his new function, Matt mentioned: “I’m happy to bits to be becoming a member of the most scrumptious show on tv. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the sensible bakers. And taking into consideration my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Matt additionally revealed precisely what he would bake for his Showstopper cake as he spoke to Steph McGovern.

Referring to his single The Baked Potato Track – from which all proceeds are going in the direction of the NHS and the combat towards COVID-19 – he mentioned: “Oh…properly…clearly I’d do a baked potato in fact!”

Matt not too long ago opened up about filming in the present pandemic, evaluating it to “dwelling on a vacation camp”.

Throughout an look on Steph McGovern’s daytime show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, he defined: “We did one thing I don’t assume every other manufacturing had but executed. The makers, Love Productions, employed a resort and we had a skeleton workers working in the resort of about 25 folks. Everybody who was working on the show lived on this resort and the tent was put up in the grounds.”

He added: “It was superb. We did issues in the night. I hosted bingo one night time, Prue did a flower arranging class and Paul Hollywood introduced his pizza oven and made pizzas for everybody. It was like dwelling on a vacation camp.”

Matt additionally informed Steph how emotional he discovered the competitors, saying: “I’d get very invested in it… I’d have to go to my room after a baker was despatched house and have a phrase with myself for a few hours as a result of I’d get actually upset. It was emotional.”

Who will likely be the judges on GBBO 2020?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are again to ship savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and full dying stares throughout the tent. Our Great British Bake Off judges and hosts could have a enjoyable job this 12 months getting to style some yummy concoctions – however will any of them get a handshake?

What can viewers anticipate from GBBO 2020?

Viewers can anticipate tons from the new collection.

The first signature bake on this 12 months’s show will likely be a Battenberg cake and host Matt says there’s additionally a Japanese Week this time spherical.

“The first signature problem is Battenberg cake and I did attempt a pattern of every of the 12 Battenberg truffles… I wasn’t sick however I undoubtedly by no means tried all the truffles after that. I loved it, nevertheless it was a number of sugar,” he mentioned.

“They’ve executed Japanese week for the first time and 80s week for the first time.”

Is there a GBBO 2020 trailer?

There positive is – and it appears to be like prefer it’s going to be an excellent 12 months for the Channel 4 collection.

In the 40-second clip, we see a brand new batch of apron-wearing bakers step into the notorious tent in a bid to win over Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

You may watch the full clip beneath.

How do you apply for the Great British Bake Off?

Sadly, functions for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. However if you happen to ever assume you’re in with an opportunity in the future, learn our stellar guide with hints and ideas from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about how to nail your utility.

Who received The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

Whereas Steph was the front-runner for the majority of the collection, underdog David Atherton shocked followers by taking the prime prize throughout the last.

He joins a rising checklist of Great British Bake Off winners who’ve conquered the well-known white tent.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020.