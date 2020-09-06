What time is the Italian Grand Prix? How to watch on TV – apply, qualifying, race times

The Italian Grand Prix is sandwiched in the third triple header of races as the F1 2020 calendar approaches the midway level.

Followers will probably be delighted to have loved a lot racing in a 12 months that promised so little, with seven Grands Prix in the books and one other 10 left to go.

Monza is the famend Temple of Pace, however ‘house crew’ Ferrari will need to be wherever else this weekend as they put together for an additional powerful displaying.

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc each exchanged heated phrases with the pit wall throughout final weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix as their automobiles slumped to 13th and 14th place respectively.

Ferrari have denied they’re in a disaster, however it’s laborious to image how a lot worse the scenario may grow to be at the big-budget crew who have been anticipated to end second in the constructor standings this 12 months.

Lewis Hamilton continues to streak forward in the driver standings with Mercedes wanting untouchable at the prime.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas will hope to claw again a few of the hole that has emerged between himself and Hamilton, although Purple Bull celebrity Max Verstappen is doing every little thing he can to hold the warmth on at the prime.

Renault head into this weekend scorching on the heels of a terrific Belgian Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo narrowly missed out on a podium, however recorded a strong fourth spot with Esteban Ocon simply behind in fifth place.

Take a look at our information to the Italian Grand Prix together with dates, times and TV info.

When is the Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday sixth September 2020 and will probably be the eighth race of the 2020 System 1 season.

Monza has been a staple on the F1 calendar for a few years, with Ferrari’s house circuit normally a spot for them to thrive.

Nevertheless, the crew could also be glad this one is going forward behind closed doorways this weekend.

Take a look at the full F1 2020 calendar for the listing of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, a day after drivers battle it out in qualifying. There are additionally three apply periods happening on Friday and Saturday.

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Italian Grand Prix on?

The Italian Grand Prix will air dwell on Sky Sports activities.

All races will probably be proven dwell on Sky Sports activities F1 and Primary Occasion all through the season no matter how lengthy the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the full sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to dwell stream the Italian Grand Prix on-line

You may watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can dwell stream the race by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

What time is Italian Grand Prix apply?

Friday 4th September (from 9:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Observe 1 – 10am

Observe 2 – 2pm

Saturday fifth September (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Observe 3 – 11am

What time is Italian Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday fifth September (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

What time is Italian Grand Prix?

Sunday sixth September (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 2:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races developing take a look at our F1 2020 calendar information.

