What time is the Russian Grand Prix? How to watch on TV – follow, qualifying, race times

Strap your self in as soon as once more, the F1 2020 calendar ventures away to Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix with a bunch of storylines effervescent alongside in the 2020 season.

Contemplating we didn’t know whether or not we’d have any racing in any respect to ponder over, the reality we’ve reached the 10-race milestone already is a unprecedented feat of logistics, and lengthy might the streak proceed.

System 1 screeched and screamed its approach via the final triple header with the Italian Grand Prix and Tuscan Grand Prix offering electrifying viewing with three purple flags mixed between the races.

Lewis Hamilton triumphed at Mugello final time out as he prolonged his lead atop the F1 driver standings whereas Purple Bull ace Alex Albon recorded his maiden podium end.

Mercedes proceed to streak forward in the F1 constructor standings, however the midfield battle has formed up fantastically in latest weeks.

Ferrari are sixth out of 10, whereas Alphatauri sit seventh with exactly half the factors of third-placed McLaren. Between them, Racing Level and Renault proceed to present marked enhancements and can hope for even brighter type in the second half of the season.

Try our information to the Russian Grand Prix together with dates, times and TV data.

When is the Russian Grand Prix?

The Russian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday twenty seventh September 2020 and might be the tenth race of the 2020 System 1 season.

Try the full F1 2020 calendar for the listing of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 12:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, barely sooner than the normal European race time of two:10pm. There are additionally three follow classes going down on Friday and Saturday, with qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Russian Grand Prix on?

The Russian Grand Prix will air stay on Sky Sports activities.

All races might be proven stay on Sky Sports activities F1 and Fundamental Occasion all through the season no matter how lengthy the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the full sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

How to stay stream the Russian Grand Prix on-line

You possibly can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can stay stream the race by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

What time is Russian Grand Prix follow?

Friday twenty fifth September (from 8:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Follow 1 – 9am

Follow 2 – 1pm

Saturday twenty sixth September (from 9:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Follow 3 – 10am

What time is Russian Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday twenty sixth September (from 12pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 1pm

What time is Russian Grand Prix?

Sunday twenty seventh September (from 10:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 12:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races developing try our F1 2020 calendar information.

