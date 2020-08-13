What time is the Spanish Grand Prix? How to watch on TV and live stream

Method 1 strikes out to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend following a curveball race at Silverstone final time out.

Mercedes ace Valtteri Bottas pipped teammate Lewis Hamilton to pole place in qualifying, nevertheless it was Pink Bull famous person Max Verstappen who seared via to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver pitted behind Bottas earlier than overtaking him late on to declare the surprising victory, and Hamilton did lastly cross his teammate to poach second place.

Charles Leclerc introduced a much-needed dose of pleasure to the Ferrari storage as he blazed his method to fourth utilizing a dangerous one-stop technique, although teammate Sebastian Vettel’s struggles continued as he slumped to 12th.

Nico Hulkenberg lastly made his season debut after coming in as a backup driver for Sergio Perez – who examined constructive for COVID-19 – and completed in a decent seventh place, simply behind fellow Racing Level man Lance Stroll.

The motion is coming thick and quick with Spain set to delight followers as soon as once more, albeit from the consolation of their houses.

Hamilton received final time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Bottas and Verstappen trailing him, however can the latter carry out a minor miracle and seize back-to-back victories?

Take a look at our information to the Spanish Grand Prix together with dates, occasions and TV data.

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 16th August 2020 and will likely be the sixth race of the 2020 Method 1 season.

Barcelona has hosted the race since 1991 with only one Spanish drivers triumphing throughout that time – Fernando Alonso.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, a day after drivers battle it out in qualifying. There are additionally three apply classes happening on Friday and Saturday.

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Spanish Grand Prix on?

The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports activities.

All races will likely be proven live on Sky Sports activities F1 and Primary Occasion all through the season no matter how lengthy the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the full sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How to live stream the Spanish Grand Prix on-line

You’ll be able to watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the race by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

What time is Spanish Grand Prix qualifying?

The complete schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Spanish Grand Prix apply

Friday 14th August (from 9:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Apply 1 – 10am

Apply 2 – 2pm

Saturday 15th August (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Apply 3 – 11am

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 15th August (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Spanish Grand Prix

Sunday 16th August (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 2:10pm

