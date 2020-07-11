What time is the Styrian Grand Prix? Start time, qualifying, TV coverage and race guide

It’s honest to say that whereas followers have endured an agonising await the F1 2020 calendar to grind into gear, they have been richly rewarded with a rip-roaring opener in Austria final weekend.

And as a consequence of the reorganised race schedule, groups have remained in place for a second shot at the Crimson Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas claimed a wonderful win, adopted by Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc on the podium, whereas there was a terrific second for younger British star Lando Norris who grabbed his first podium end.

The McLaren ace completed the race in fourth place, roughly 4.eight seconds behind world champion Lewis Hamilton, however a five-second penalty for the Mercedes man noticed Norris scramble into third total.

Simply 11 automobiles made it to the end line throughout the Austrian Grand Prix, however groups could have loved a settled week to make the essential planning changes for back-to-back clashes in Spielberg.

We’ve received all the particulars about the upcoming Styrian Grand Prix together with the race begin time, qualifying instances, TV coverage particulars and importantly, why it’s known as the Styrian Grand Prix in the first place.

When is the Styrian Grand Prix?

The Styrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 12th July 2020 and shall be the second race of the 2020 Formulation 1 season.

It will likely be the first of probably a number of back-to-back Grands Prix on the identical observe below totally different names this season, with an identical setup going forward at Silverstone later in the summer season.

Take a look at the full F1 2020 calendar for the record of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) after drivers have interaction in inevitably heated qualifying classes over the course of the weekend

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Styrian Grand Prix on?

You possibly can watch each Formulation 1 race reside on Sky Sports activities F1 and Important Occasion.

The way to reside stream the Styrian Grand Prix on-line

What time is Styrian Grand Prix qualifying?

The total schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Styrian Grand Prix follow

Friday 10th July (from 9:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Follow 1 – 10am

Follow 2 – 2pm

Saturday 11th July (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Follow 3 – 11am

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 11th July (from 1:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Styrian Grand Prix

Sunday 12th July (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 2:10pm

Why is it known as the Styrian Grand Prix?

Similar race, totally different day, proper? There received’t be any distinction between final weekend’s Grand Prix in comparison with this one, apart from the identify – and maybe the outcomes!

In an effort to differentiate between the two Grands Prix happening in Spielberg, Austria, organisers introduced that the first race would preserve its identify as the Austrian Grand Prix and the second would change into the Styrian Grand Prix.

Styria is the state of Austria that the race is being held in. It’s a area in the south east of the nation, with Graz – the second largest metropolis in the nation after Vienna – as its capital.

Between 2008 and 2012, F1 labelled the Grand Prix in Valencia as the European Grand Prix to distinguish it from the Spanish Grand Prix happening in Barcelona. Nonetheless, back-to-back races at the identical circuit haven’t been encountered earlier than.

