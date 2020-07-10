What time is the Styrian Grand Prix? Start time, qualifying, TV coverage and race guide

It’s honest to say that whereas followers have endured an agonising look forward to the F1 2020 calendar to grind into gear, they have been richly rewarded with a rip-roaring opener in Austria final weekend.

And attributable to the reorganised race schedule, groups have remained in place for a second shot at the Purple Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas claimed a superb win, adopted by Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc on the podium, whereas there was a terrific second for younger British star Lando Norris who grabbed his first podium end.

The McLaren ace completed the race in fourth place, roughly 4.eight seconds behind world champion Lewis Hamilton, however a five-second penalty for the Mercedes man noticed Norris scramble into third general.

Simply 11 vehicles made it to the end line throughout the Austrian Grand Prix, however groups can have loved a settled week to make the essential planning changes for back-to-back clashes in Spielberg.

We’ve obtained all the particulars about the upcoming Styrian Grand Prix together with the race begin time, qualifying instances, TV coverage particulars and importantly, why it’s known as the Styrian Grand Prix in the first place.

When is the Styrian Grand Prix?

The Styrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 12th July 2020 and might be the second race of the 2020 System 1 season.

It will likely be the first of probably a number of back-to-back Grands Prix on the similar observe below completely different names this season, with an analogous setup going forward at Silverstone later in the summer time.

Try the full F1 2020 calendar for the listing of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) after drivers interact in inevitably heated qualifying periods over the course of the weekend

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Styrian Grand Prix on?

You’ll be able to watch each System 1 race reside on Sky Sports activities F1 and Essential Occasion.

Easy methods to reside stream the Styrian Grand Prix on-line

What time is Styrian Grand Prix qualifying?

The complete schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Styrian Grand Prix observe

Friday 10th July (from 9:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Follow 1 – 10am

Follow 2 – 2pm

Saturday 11th July (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Follow 3 – 11am

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 11th July (from 1:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Styrian Grand Prix

Sunday 12th July (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 2:10pm

Why is it known as the Styrian Grand Prix?

Similar race, completely different day, proper? There gained’t be any distinction between final weekend’s Grand Prix in comparison with this one, apart from the identify – and maybe the outcomes!

To be able to differentiate between the two Grands Prix going down in Spielberg, Austria, organisers introduced that the first race would keep its identify as the Austrian Grand Prix and the second would change into the Styrian Grand Prix.

Styria is the state of Austria that the race is being held in. It’s a area in the south east of the nation, with Graz – the second largest metropolis in the nation after Vienna – as its capital.

Between 2008 and 2012, F1 labelled the Grand Prix in Valencia as the European Grand Prix to distinguish it from the Spanish Grand Prix going down in Barcelona. Nevertheless, back-to-back races at the similar circuit haven’t been encountered earlier than.

For the full breakdown of F1 races arising take a look at our F1 2020 calendar guide.

For those who’re searching for one thing else to observe take a look at our TV guide.