What time is the Tuscan Grand Prix? How to watch on TV – apply, qualifying, race times

The F1 2020 calendar has reached the midway level with a second cease in Italy, albeit in an unfamiliar setting for drivers and groups alike.

The Mugello Circuit – owned by Ferrari and used as a testing website – has by no means been used for an F1 Grand Prix earlier than.

This is the Italian workforce’s 1000th Grand Prix and they’re going to rock a slick new burgundy livery for the weekend to honour the event.

Sadly for them, a brand new coat received’t be sufficient to paint over the cracks which have developed – and proceed to develop – in 2020.

On a happier word, Alphatauri star Pierre Gasly shall be decided to put in one other spectacular efficiency following his maiden victory throughout a wild Italian Grand Prix final week.

He narrowly defeated McLaren ace Carlos Sainz as the entire pack was shuffled following a security automobile, crimson flag and a significant Lewis Hamilton penalty.

Ferrari’s season continues to plumb new depths, although the midfield battle is heating up superbly behind Mercedes in the F1 constructor standings this 12 months.

Hamilton continues to streak forward in the F1 driver standings with Mercedes wanting untouchable at the prime, although Valtteri Bottas will proceed to hope he can shut the hole.

Pink Bull famous person Max Verstappen was doing every little thing he may to maintain the warmth on at the prime, however a disappointing retirement at Monza marked a poor weekend for the workforce.

Try our information to the Tuscan Grand Prix together with dates, times and TV data.

When is the Tuscan Grand Prix?

The Tuscan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 13th September 2020 and shall be the ninth race of the 2020 Components 1 season.

Try the full F1 2020 calendar for the record of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, a day after drivers battle it out in qualifying. There are additionally three apply periods happening on Friday and Saturday.

We’ve included the full schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Tuscan Grand Prix on?

The Italian Grand Prix will air stay on Sky Sports activities.

All races shall be proven stay on Sky Sports activities F1 and Primary Occasion all through the season no matter how lengthy the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the full sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

How to stay stream the Tuscan Grand Prix on-line

You’ll be able to watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can stay stream the race through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

What time is Tuscan Grand Prix apply?

Friday 11th September (from 9:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Observe 1 – 10am

Observe 2 – 2pm

Saturday 12th September (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Observe 3 – 11am

What time is Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday 12th September (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

What time is Tuscan Grand Prix?

Sunday 13th September (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 2:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races developing try our F1 2020 calendar information.

