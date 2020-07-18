What time is UFC Fight Evening? TV channel and live stream for Figueiredo v Benavidez 2

Deiveson Figueiredo faces Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Evening hoping for the identical end result as their final showdown – virtually.

The Brazilian fighter missed weight forward of their final encounter on 29th February 2020, which means the vacant Flyweight Championship belt would go unclaimed.

Figueiredo grew to become ineligible for the title regardless of defeating Benavidez in a TKO, and will hope to get the job executed once more this time round.

He has only one defeat to his title, a 2019 showdown in opposition to Jussier Formiga, whereas Texan star Benavidez truimphed over Formiga within the bout previous to his Figueiredo defeat.

What is the UFC Fight Evening begin time?

TV protection of the UFC Fight Evening card will begin at 11pm (UK time) on Saturday 18th July 2020.

The Essential Card can be broadcast from 1am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday morning.

UFC Fight Evening on TV in UK

UFC Fight Evening can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 11pm

Methods to watch UFC Fight Evening live stream on-line



You may watch UFC Fight Evening with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Methods to watch UFC Fight Evening within the US

US followers can watch the occasion live within the US by way of ESPN+.

EPSN+ prices $4.99 per 30 days or $49.99 per 12 months.

The place is UFC Fight Evening: Figueiredo v Benavidez 2 being held?

The UFC Fight Evening occasion can be held on the Flash Discussion board Area on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Fight Evening battle card

Essential Card

Deiveson Figueiredo v Joseph Benavidez – Flyweight

Jack Hermansson v Kelvin Gastelum – Middleweight

Marc Diakiese v Rafael Fiziev – Light-weight

