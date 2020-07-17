What time is UFC Fight Night time? TV channel and live stream for Figueiredo v Benavidez 2

Deiveson Figueiredo faces Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night time hoping for the identical outcome as their final showdown – virtually.

The Brazilian fighter missed weight forward of their final encounter on 29th February 2020, that means the vacant Flyweight Championship belt would go unclaimed.

Figueiredo turned ineligible for the title regardless of defeating Benavidez in a TKO, and will hope to get the job completed once more this time round.

He has only one defeat to his identify, a 2019 showdown in opposition to Jussier Formiga, whereas Texan star Benavidez truimphed over Formiga within the bout previous to his Figueiredo defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you should learn about the way to watch UFC Fight Night time: Figueiredo v Benavidez 2 on TV and on-line.

What is the UFC Fight Night time begin time?

TV protection of the UFC Fight Night time card will begin at 11pm (UK time) on Saturday 18th July 2020.

The Major Card will probably be broadcast from 1am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday morning.

UFC Fight Night time on TV in UK

UFC Fight Night time will probably be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 11pm

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per thirty days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Massive Sport’ bundle for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV cross.

The way to watch UFC Fight Night time live stream on-line



You’ll be able to watch UFC Fight Night time with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The way to watch UFC Fight Night time within the US

US followers can watch the occasion live within the US through ESPN+.

EPSN+ prices $4.99 per thirty days or $49.99 per yr.

The place is UFC Fight Night time: Figueiredo v Benavidez 2 being held?

The UFC Fight Night time occasion will probably be held on the Flash Discussion board Area on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Fight Night time battle card

Major Card

Deiveson Figueiredo v Joseph Benavidez – Flyweight

Jack Hermansson v Kelvin Gastelum – Middleweight

Marc Diakiese v Rafael Fiziev – Light-weight

