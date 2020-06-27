What time is UFC Fight Night time? TV channel and live stream for Poirier v Hooker

Dustin Poirier returns to the primary time since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC Fight Night time this weekend.

The light-weight star is hoping to earn his method as much as one other title shot within the close to future, however should undergo quantity 5 ranked ace Dan Hooker if he is to succeed in the highest once more.

Poirier is the favorite going into the conflict with a string of excessive profile scalps in his locker – together with Khabib’s subsequent opponent Justin Gaethje – however is not going to underestimate what Hooker can deliver to the Octagon.

Hooker has been defeated simply as soon as since 2016 and will hope to upset the percentages when the pair conflict.

Elsewhere on the combat card, Mike Perry faces Mickey Gall in a welterweight contest and there are numerous extra showdowns to absorb.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s essential to learn about tips on how to watch UFC Fight Night time on TV and on-line.

What is the UFC Fight Night time begin time?

TV protection of the UFC Fight Night time card will begin at 11pm (UK time) on Saturday 27th June 2020.

The Major Card will likely be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday morning.

UFC Fight Night time on TV in UK

UFC Fight Night time will likely be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 11:00pm

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You may add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV go.

Methods to watch UFC Fight Night time live stream on-line



You may watch UFC Fight Night time with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Methods to watch UFC Fight Night time within the US

US followers can watch the occasion live within the US by way of ESPN+.

EPSN+ prices $4.99 per 30 days or $49.99 per 12 months.

Trying for extra UFC motion within the coming weeks? Try our UFC calendar.

The place is UFC Fight Night time being held?

The UFC Fight Night time occasion will likely be held on the model new UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

UFC Fight Night time combat card

Major Card

Dustin Poirier v Dan Hooker (Light-weight)

Mike Perry v Mickey Gall (Welterweight)

Brendan Allen v Kyle Daukaus (Middleweight)

For the total listing, take a look at our UFC Fight Night time combat card.