What time is White Lines on Netflix? Release date for new series from Money Heist creator

Netflix’s crime drama Money Heist (also referred to as La Casa de Papel) has change into a real worldwide sensation and followers are eagerly anticipating the subsequent series from creator Alex Pina.

His follow-up challenge takes the type of White Lines, a darkly comedic homicide thriller set on the Balearic Islands in Spain, after the physique of a British DJ is immediately found, 20 years since he was reported lacking.

His sister flies out to Ibiza in quest of solutions, sparking a wild chain of occasions that may see her query all the things she thought she knew about her brother and herself.

Right here’s what we find out about White Lines.

White Lines forged

The lead position of Zoe Walker might be performed by Laura Haddock, finest referred to as the mom of Star-Lord within the Guardians of the Galaxy films. She additionally starred as Hannah Roberts in TV thriller The Seize.

Haddock stated: “She actually throws herself in on the deep finish. She finds herself in these conditions which might be onerous to deal with however she’s received that robust northern streak. Axel was tremendous courageous, her dad was a policeman, and that’s someplace in her genetic make-up. She’s courageous, she’s daring, and he or she’s additionally making massive selections and proudly owning them.”

Tom Rhys Harries (Britannia) will painting her late brother in flashback sequences, which elaborate on his resolution to go away their residence in Manchester, in addition to the occasions that led as much as his demise.

He stated: “I cherished him. It’s nice to have a personality you’ll be able to let rip with, somebody who is no holds barred, goes after what he needs and by no means apologises for it. I discovered his journey and the way and what we find out about him thrilling and I cherished attending to discover that complexity.”

Daniel Mays (Good Omens), Angela Griffin (Waterloo Street) and Laurence Fox (Victoria) play Axel’s childhood buddies, who moved to Ibiza with him once they grew to become youngsters however declare to know nothing of his disappearance.

Mays mentioned his character in an interview with RadioTimes.com, calling him a “traditional lovable rogue.”

“I’d say his coronary heart is positively in the correct place, however it’s simply having lived that hedonistic way of life for 20 years out in Ibiza, it’s form of eroded him,” he stated. “He nonetheless thinks he’s the person, you recognize what I imply?

Mays added: “He’s in all probability the perfect comedic/tragic character I’ve ever taken on and as an actor you’re capable of play in each these tones which is nice.”

Marta Milans (Shazam) and Juan Diego Botto (Good Behaviour) are members of a strong Spanish household, whereas Portuguese actor Nuno Lopes performs a driver and bodyguard who has been of their service for a few years.

White Lines trailer

Netflix launched a primary take a look at the hotly anticipated series on 22nd April, capturing its tongue-in-cheek comedy in addition to its darker moments…

On the week of its launch, the streaming service launched a second trailer for White Lines to drum up some further hype. The trendy glimpse presents a take a look at the anarchic imaginative and prescient of Ibiza that author Alex Pina has dreamt up…

When is White Lines on Netflix?

CONFIRMED: White Lines will arrive on Netflix on Friday 15th Might 2020.

What is White Lines about?

White Lines takes place on the Balearic Islands in Spain, primarily Ibiza, the place the physique of once-popular British DJ Axel Collins is found 20 years after his preliminary disappearance.

After flying out to determine the physique, his youthful sister, Zoe, chooses to stay round and examine the mysterious circumstances of his dying.

She begins trying for solutions with the eccentric buddies he left behind, quickly discovering he was linked to a rich household who owns lots of the golf equipment on the island.

