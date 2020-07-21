What time will Liverpool lift Premier League trophy? How to watch ceremony at Anfield

The time is nigh! Manchester United followers, behind the couch you go. Everton supporters, there’s in all probability some Grand Designs to compensate for. Liverpool Soccer Membership, that is your second.

After 30 years of ready, quite a few false dawns and some slips alongside the best way, Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield following their encounter with Chelsea.

A exceptional 2019/20 season noticed Jurgen Klopp’s males set a benchmark of what to count on from champions.

They raced out to a 22-point lead prior lockdown and rapidly wrapped up the inevitable as ‘rivals’ Manchester Metropolis dropped factors in opposition to Chelsea.

There’s going to be a lot to savour, and we’ve acquired you coated for timings and TV particulars as Jordan Henderson prepares to hoist the silverware excessive.

What time will Liverpool lift Premier League trophy?

Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy after their sport in opposition to Chelsea on Wednesday 22nd July 2020 with an 8:15pm kick-off time.

The match will finish at roughly 10pm, although it might be later relying on added time.

The official trophy lift ceremony is anticipated to happen at 10:30pm with a pyrotechnic show to have fun the event.

How to watch Liverpool trophy lift

You’ll be able to watch Liverpool hoist the trophy reside on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion.

It will even be proven reside on the free-to-air Decide TV channel.

Who will attend?

Gamers’ households have been given particular dispensation to watch the celebrations, adhering to social distancing tips, in accordance to the Liverpool Echo.

A ultimate resolution is but to be utterly green-lit, however is anticipated to occur on the day.

The total squad will be in attendance, in addition to backroom employees and membership representatives.

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish will hand out the winners’ medals to the gamers.

When did Liverpool final win the title?

That is Liverpool’s first Premier League title since its inception in 1992.

Their final prime division triumph got here at the tip of the 1989/90 season when Dalglish was supervisor.

That is their 19th prime flight title total, now only one behind Manchester United, who’ve lifted the trophy 13 occasions throughout the fashionable Premier League period.

With Klopp at the helm, there’s no betting in opposition to them repeating their extraordinary achievement subsequent season.

How to watch Liverpool v Chelsea

