What titles has Diego Aguirre won, Cruz Azul’s new strategist

Diego Vicente Aguirre Camblor, better known by his first and last name, was confirmed by the board of Cruz Azul as his new technical director the afternoon of Monday, May 30. Through an official statement the team celeste announced the arrival of the coach:

“WE HAVE A TECHNICIAN The Uruguayan Diego Aguirre is, from now on, a technician for La Maquina Celeste. With work, effort and sacrifice, we are sure that we will achieve great things. Welcome to Cruz Azul!”

After the departure of Juan Reynoso, who ended the 23-year drought without a title, La Noria prioritized the arrival of a character capable of repeat coronation in the short term, so they would have privileged the achievements that the Uruguayan helmsman has achieved in the American and Asian continents.

After a step of 17 years as a professional player which culminated in 1999, Aguirre gave way to his role as technical director three years later. His first opportunity came from the hand of the Colonia Squarein Uruguay, where he showed qualities as a coach and caught the attention of his beloved team, the Penarol.

The aurinegro team, in need of titles, made the right decision with The fairWell, in its first season was crowned in the Clausura Tournament 2003as well as in the Uruguayan Championship of the same year. His track record did not see any more awards, so he was forced to change teams and venture into Ecuadorian soccer with Aucas.

His time abroad barely lasted a year, where he could not be crowned. It was thus that in 2007 he returned to his native land to take the reins of the Wanderers and the team Sub-20 of the National Team. In 2010 got a second chance with him Penarolwhere he returned to conquer the glory of championship in the same tournaments, although on this occasion he also achieved the runner-up in the Copa Libertadores.

Once consecrated in Uruguay, Aguirre moved his residence to Qatarwhere he was hired by the Al Rayyan SC in order to repeat the feat. His arrival was in 2011 and a semester was enough for him to consolidate himself and win his first trophy, that is, the championship of the Crown Prince Cup. Furthermore, at the end of the season he was named best technical director

His stay was extended for another year, maintaining the winning streak with which he was presented. In that sense, between 2012 and 2013 he won the Sheikh Jassem Cup a couple of timesas well as the Emir’s Cup. At the end of this period, he changed teams and arrived at Al Gharafa, where he began a long pilgrimage of campaigns without being crowned again in any competition.

His career as a coach did not end. Hoping to crown his institutions, Internacional de Porto Alegre, Atlético Mineiro and Sao Paulo from Brazil; just like him San Lorenzo de Almagro in Argentina they hired him between 2015 and 2018. On his return to South America he could only lift the Gaucho championship trophy with the International, 2015and consolidated one of the best football versions of the Ciclón.

In 2018, he confirmed his departure from Sao Paulo and stayed away from the courts for a few months. It was not until 2019 when he received a call from the old familiar team Al Rayyan de Qatar, whom he directed the entire season. He did not achieve the group decoration with the institution, but again he was named as best coach of the season. This award was the last one in his showcase.

With 20 years in the technical management of various teams and a track record backed by nine league and cup trophiesa runner-up in the Copa Libertadores and two recognitions as coach of the year, Aguirre has the task of continuing adding achievements with the sky blue team.

The Blue Cross It will be his first experience in Liga MX, where his efforts will be aimed at drive away the ghosts that led those from La Noria to refrain from lifting the league trophy for more than 23 years.

