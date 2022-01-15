What to anticipate from Big name Wars in 2022 past The Ebook of Boba Fett: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and a lot more

Boba Fett leads an outstanding record of recent Big name Wars initiatives we will be expecting in 2022. From misfit stormtroopers, to a bunch of Mandalorians, to the go back of the Selected One himself, Big name Wars provides to the canon in a large manner this yr, even without a new films within the offing.

We depart you with a breakdown of the entire Big name Wars collection, video video games, novels, comics and extra surprises that may arrive all over 2022.

The Boba Fett Ebook

just lately launched, The Ebook of Boba Fett is among the nice Big name Wars collection coming to Disney Plus this yr. The collection will function seven episodes (here is a premiere agenda for the entire closing ones) as Boba Fett flexes his would possibly within the Outer Rim whilst taking at the remnants of Jabba the Hutt’s felony empire. The nature returned in the second one season of The Mandalorian, some years after being defeated through an enormous creature. However he is again in motion, he is were given his armor again, and he is making up for misplaced time. Will he be a greater crime boss than a bounty hunter? We will be able to in finding out.

Andor (Summer season 2022)

Whilst The Ebook of Boba Fett fills the distance between Go back of the Jedi and The Drive Awakens, Disney Plus’s Andor collection is going within the different course. Set prior to the occasions of Rogue One: A Big name Wars Tale, Andor follows the adventures of Captain Cassian Andor and his sarcastic droid spouse Okay-2SO. The collection will expose extra about Cassian’s time as a Insurrection secret agent, prior to he used to be destroyed on Scarif. There’s no reputable unencumber date but, nevertheless it seems like we will be expecting a past due summer time unencumber window.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

Common Kenobi, certainly. That is the nice novelty of 2022 for Big name Wars. The Obi-Wan Kenobi collection will carry us up to the moment with the well-known personality within the saga as he watches a tender Luke Skywalker develop up on Tatooine. And in line with what little we find out about this collection, Obi-Wan is headed again to the galaxy and a reunion with Darth Vader that would resolution one of the most large questions within the franchise’s historical past.

There’s no reputable Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer but, however anticipated to hit Disney+ someday in 2022. Thus far, we have noticed some idea photographs and a teaser video of the rematch between Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader. Now could be when the joys starts.

The Mandalorian: Temporada 3

Do you take into account that Din Djarin is now the wielder of the Darksaber and as such may be the ruler of all of Mandalore? Now he will need to have the opportunity to offer it to Bo-Katan or he will finally end up main her quest to reclaim Mandalore from the Empire. Additionally, what about Grogu and his Jedi coaching? There’s no unencumber date but, however The Mandalorian season 3 is anticipated to reach in past due 2022.

The Dangerous Consignment: Season 2

Big name Wars: The unhealthy batch has a showed continuation for 2022, Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker, Crosshair and Omega will proceed to battle for survival within the newly shaped Galactic Empire. Additionally, can we see extra of the Emperor’s cloning operation now that Kamino is not more? We will be able to see it in the second one season, which will have to premiere someday this yr.

New Big name Wars video video games

A sequel to Jedi Fallen Order and a remake of Knights of the Outdated Republic may seem someday, however The nice Big name Wars online game anticipated in 2022 is LEGO Big name Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It’s been not on time two times and is now anticipated within the spring. The most recent LEGO Big name Wars journey will take gamers thru all 9 Skywalker Saga films, which we will play in any order we adore.

Big name Wars: Eclipse may be coming someday, however Quantic Dream’s Big name Wars sport does not have a collection unencumber date and it virtually undoubtedly may not be out till 2023 or later. However most likely this yr we will be able to know extra main points.

Big name Wars books and comics

Lucasfilm Publishing kicks off 2d wave of Top Republic tales beginning in January, with the discharge of Claudia Grey’s The Top Republic: The Fallen Big name.

Wonder Comics’ line of Big name Wars comics resulted in 2021 with the realization of the Struggle of the Bounty Hunters crossover. That tale published simply how tough it used to be for Boba Fett to get Han Solo’s carbonite-frozen frame to Jabba’s palace, particularly with Han’s ex-girlfriend Qi’ra and the Scarlet Daybreak crime syndicate sizzling on Fett’s path.

Wonder kicks off the brand new yr with a sequel of types referred to as Pink Reign. This new tale will focal point on Qi’ra once more, in addition to some necessary characters from the sequel like Bestoon’s Ochi and Ren. Will Qi’ra be capable to consolidate her keep watch over over the felony underworld as Darth Vader hunts her down?

We do not know if Wonder will unencumber any new Big name Wars comedian collection in 2022, however it is more likely to be a large yr for Darth Vader. Go back of the Jedi turns 40 in 2023, so we suppose that Wonder is making ready a brand new line of comics set after the unique trilogy. That implies it is conceivable that the present Big name Wars books from the Episode V generation will succeed in their grand conclusions through the tip of the yr.

In the meantime, Darkish Horse Comics will republish Big name Wars comics in 2022 for the primary time since 2015, because it carries new Big name Wars titles for every age starting within the spring.

Big name Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

And closing however no longer least, there are the Disney theme park sights. Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019 and will now also be visited in VR the use of Oculus Quest. Plus, the 2-night Galactic Cruiser immersive resort enjoy will open in March 2022 in Orlando, Florida, in the event you fancy touring with Big name Wars as an excuse.

If you wish to know what else the yr has in retailer for us, here is the whole thing we will be expecting from Wonder in 2022 and here is what we will be expecting from DC in 2022.