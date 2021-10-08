What to anticipate from the following Animal Crossing New Horizons Direct? Bets and predictions at the November replace

We already know the date and time of the following Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, which is able to display us the scoop that can come to the Nintendo Transfer recreation subsequent November. It’s going to be on October 15 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time) when now we have the appointment, and it’s been showed that it’ll final 20 mins. What are we able to be expecting from this tournament? We make our predictions and learn about what we all know.

Our bets at the Animal Crossing New Horizons Direct on October 15

Initially, it’s the first time that Nintendo has made up our minds to make a Direct centered solely on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which supplies us a clue that the content material to be introduced will likely be of enough significance. We will be able to now not merely have a weekly content material replace or the announcement of the coming of the standard occasions, it’s obvious.

Alternatively, it is usually obvious that Figaro and El Alpiste would be the major novelties of this replace of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. The most productive clue now we have on this regard is the final video revealed by way of Nintendo right through the final Nintendo Direct, the place it at once confirmed us a picture of this legendary personality and where he’s going to occupy on our island. This is the video to refresh your reminiscence:

We do not know precisely when this Animal Crossing: New Horizons replace will arrive., even supposing we think that right through the issuance of this Direct it’ll be showed in a extra concrete manner. In this day and age we all know that it’ll accomplish that right through the month of November. We additionally know that El Alpiste cafeteria will likely be situated throughout the museum, in a brand new opening at the left aspect after mountaineering the steps.

This symbol additionally displays us that the brand new cafeteria is open 24/7, so you are going to now not have to conform as with the remainder of the island’s companies. As soon as El Alpiste has been showed, we will be able to additionally verify the presence of Figaro, who’s the nature who has run the industry since 2005.

Who’s Figaro and what are we able to do at El Alpiste in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Assuming Figaro and Birdseed will make their method to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on this replace, It simplest stays to invest on how the cafeteria will likely be applied on this supply. We will be able to glance again at earlier video games to look precisely the way it labored.

We first noticed Figaro within the franchise in Animal Crossing: Wild Wold, the 2005 installment that was once launched at the Nintendo DS. There shall we communicate to this personality in order that shall we purchase cups of espresso for 200 berries each and every., each for us and for the remainder of the neighbors. Lets additionally benefit from the song, since in that recreation Totakeke was once a DJ who presented his periods throughout the cafeteria, however we consider that this won’t occur right here, or we might witness a transformation of location within the live shows.

Essentially the most customary factor is to assume that Figaro and El Alpiste will paintings similarly to the remainder of the characters that experience joined Animal Crossing: New Horizons in fresh months, reminiscent of Pascal. This invitations us to assume that There will likely be some job associated with this personality that we will be able to entire every day, and that during go back will permit us to procure items and unique garments of the nature.

Consider, as an example, that we need to assist Figaro to reopen his cafeteria by way of bringing him positive components, and even serving to out with the ornament. After doing so, he might provide us with one in all his items and recipes. If we need to wager on one thing, it will be on account of that.

However after all, Cannot all that learn in lower than 20 mins? The duration of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct might make you observed that there will likely be extra bulletins and updates in regards to the recreation, so in all probability we will be able to be expecting extra surprises. How do you assume Figaro will likely be presented to the sport and what different bulletins would possibly there be?