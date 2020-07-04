What To Anticipate In The Second Half Of “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” is gearing up for the second half of the drama!

Lately, “As soon as Once more” reached a brand new all-time excessive in viewership scores when it scored 28.5 % and 32.2 % for its two components. The widespread drama additionally ranked because the No. 2 buzzworthy drama for the fourth week of June based on Good Knowledge Company.

Beneath are three factors to look out for as “As soon as Once more” enters its second half!

Yoon Gyu Jin’s choice

In order to cease hating one another any additional, Music Na Hee (Lee Min Jung) and Yoon Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob) selected getting a divorce, they usually every tried their very own strategies to maneuver on from the opposite. Music Na Hee started so far Lee Jung Rok (Alex), and Yoon Gyu Jin confirmed assist for his or her relationship. Nonetheless, Yoon Gyu Jin belatedly realized his true emotions when Yoo Bo Younger (Son Sung Yoon) requested, “You continue to love Music Na Hee, don’t you?” Viewers are curious to find what path Yoon Gyu Jin will take sooner or later and whether or not Yoon Gyu Jin and Music Na Hee will be capable to be glad once more collectively like they have been previously.

Da Hee and Jae Suk’s secret relationship

Following their fateful encounter, Music Da Hee (Lee Cho Hee) and Yoon Jae Suk (Lee Sang Yi) started their candy relationship. Nonetheless, the 2 have been relationship in secret since they’re ex-in-laws. Nonetheless, the upcoming episode previewed romantic scenes between the 2 as Music Da Hee enjoys her campus life. Viewers are excited to see if the couple will be capable to maintain their relationship a secret and what different refreshing tales will end result from the upcoming episodes.

Yeon Hong’s arrival at Yongjoo market

In addition to the romance, viewers have tuned into the drama to observe the tales of the distributors at Yongjoo market. With the market being stuffed with various folks and tales, viewers are excited to be taught extra concerning the relationship between Music Younger Dal (Chun Ho Jin) and Kang Cho Yeon (Lee Jung Eun), who seem like siblings. Moreover, extra mysteries have been added when Yeon Hong (Jo Mi Ryung) returned to the market as soon as extra. On high of Yeon Hong’s sudden arrival, Kang Cho Yeon’s dangerous dream additionally foreshadowed fascinating bother to return.

“As soon as Once more” airs each Saturday and Sunday at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the most recent episode on Viki beneath:

