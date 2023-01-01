What to expect from DC in 2023: all the movies and series to come

The heroes and villains of the DC Universe are going to be making waves in 2023, both in movies and on TV, so we’ve made a list of them. all the DC live-action movies and series that will be released next year.

As we all know, there are many, many DC projects in various stages of development at any given time, so for this list, we’ll be focusing on the movies and TV series that do they have a real release date or at least they have been confirmed for 2023. That being said, let’s get to the important stuff!

A quick look at the DC movies and TV series coming in 2023:

Shazam! The fury of the gods

The Flash

Blue Beetle

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The Flash (Season 9)

Superman & Lois (Season 3)

Doom Patrol (Season 4)

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special

Gotham Knights (Temporada 1)

DC movies in 2023

Shazam! The fury of the gods

DC’s first release of 2023 will be Shazam! The Fury of the Gods, which will hit theaters on March 17. This sequel is once again starring young Billy Batson and his friends, who can now become super-powered superheroes. And putting all that superpower to the test is the villainous duo Hespera and Kalypso…and a host of fantastical beasts.

Release date: March 17, 2023

The Flash

The Flash movie has been in development for a long, long time, and now it’s finally hitting the finish line on June 16. It’s a Flashpoint-inspired story with what appears to be time travel, multiple Flashes and a Supergirl from another universe, as well as a strong hint of the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman. Yes, actor Ezra Miller’s alleged legal troubles are troubling, but in August 2022 he apologized, and all reports indicate that the studio is determined to release the film on schedule.

Release date: June 16, 2023

Blue Beetle

The Blue Beetle movie featuring Jaime Reyes’ version of the character will be released on August 18. The movie was originally going to be streamed directly on HBO Max, but it’s been turned into a theatrical release, which probably means a bigger budget to show all the crazy things the Blue Beetle suit can do, and the The first poster showed us Khaji Da in all his alien-tech splendor. Finally, a superhero movie production full of good news.

Release date: August 18, 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Finally, the last DC movie of 2023 is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to the 2018 hit that grossed more than $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. Plot details are still scant, but a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s set hinted that Arthur Curry will get a new suit and Mera will be back in action under the sea. As for the villains, it looks like Aquaman’s brother Orm is about to be released from jail, and Black Manta is still out for revenge against Aquaman, but something tells us there’s an even more dangerous evil rising from the depths.

Release date: December 25, 2023

The DC series in 2023

Superman & Lois (Season 3)

Superman & Lois enters the new year with its third season. Although we don’t know the premiere date yet, we do know that the 15-episode season will feature the introduction of the villainous organization known as Intergang. Jordan Elsass, the actor who played Jonathan Kent, left the role for personal reasons, so actor Michael Bishop has returned to play the superson.

Release date: 2023

The Flash (Season 9)

The ninth and final season of the long-running television series The Flash will hit our screens on February 8. Given that almost every other series in the Arrowverse was canceled in 2022, this final season of The Flash will not only have to bring its own story to a close, but also bid farewell to an entire era of DC superhero television. Given all the heroic feats we’ve seen Barry Allen and his friends do so far, something tells us they’re up to the task. Of course, make sure you have tissues nearby.

Release date: February 8, 2023

Doom Patrol (Season 4)

The Doom Patrol is already in the middle of its fourth season, with six episodes of Part One running from December 2022 to January 2023. The series will then take a break before releasing another six episodes for Part 2. Season 4 sends the team into the future, where they once again have to save the world, and also have to deal with singing asses, which would be a very weird thing to say about any other series, but in this case it’s the right thing to do. Try not to imagine what his breath smells like.

Release date: Part 1 – December 2022, Part 2 – 2023

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special

Although the adult animated series Harley Quinn has been renewed for a fourth season, the next time we’ll see the maiden of mischief will be in February 2023 for “Harley Quinn: A Very Troubled Valentine’s Day Special.” We’ll see how Harley and Ivy spend the couples’ party together, and we’ll also get a look at how her gang celebrates. And given the title and, well, everything we’ve come to expect from this series, that’s sure to delight and disgust us in equal measure.

Release date: February 2023

Gotham Knights (Temporada 1)

In this new DC series, Gotham Knights, Batman is dead, and now it’s up to his adoptive son, Turner Hayes, to protect his city along with other familiar Gotham faces like Carrie Kelley, Harper Row and her brother Cullen, Stephanie Brown and Pain Dent. Rumor has it that they will be up against Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, as well as the Court of Owls, aka assassins in bird masks. And before you wonder, yes, this series has the same storyline as DC’s 2022 video game of the same name, but other than that similarity, the two Gotham Knights projects are unrelated. Gotham Knights, the television series, will be released in 2023.

Release date: 2023

Other DC movies and series to come

Now those are all projects that are tied to some kind of release date, but there are many more in various stages of planning and development, so stay tuned for our upcoming posts. If you haven’t found the DC project you’re looking for, it may be on our list of DC movies and TV shows that have been cancelled.