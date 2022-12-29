What to expect from Marvel in 2023: movies, series, video games, comics and more

Whether you prefer your superhero adventures to unfold on the big screen, streaming on your phone, or you prefer the comics of a lifetime, a lot of Marvel content awaits you in 2023. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) enters Phase 5, Sony is preparing new live-action and animated Spider-Man movies, and Marvel is celebrating the 60th anniversary of one of the biggest franchises in the world.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you can expect from marvel in 2023from movies to television series, through comics and video games.

Phase 5 of the UCM begins

2023 is going to be A pivotal year for the Marvel Cinematic Universeas it marks the start of Phase 5 and the point at which the MCU transitions from introducing new heroes to laying the foundation for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)

It all starts with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February. This latest sequel not only sees a teenage Cassie Lang (now played by Kathryn Newton) donning the Stature costume alongside her father, it’s also the first MCU film to feature Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. as a villain. It will not be, far from it, the last time we see him.

Quantumania also brings back Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. Plus, Bill Murray is joining the MCU and we’ll even meet MODOK.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

The next MCU movie is the latest installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, which will hit theaters on May 5. Hopefully director James Gunn will say a tearful farewell to the franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 follows Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his dysfunctional family unit as they search for the missing Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and confront the brilliant mad scientist known as The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). This sequel will also introduce Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, though how he will influence the post-Infinity War MCU is anyone’s guess.

The Marvels (July 28, 2023)

The Marvels Complete Trio Of New MCU Movies In 2023. Hitting theaters July 28, this sequel to Captain Marvel will unite Brie Larson’s heroine with Teyonah Parris’s new super-powered Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel. We still don’t know much about the plot of The Marvels, but we’re already prepared for all the inevitable scenes of Kamala freaking out at her idol reunion.

Marvel series on Disney+

Throughout 2023, Disney+ will offer many more UCM series. So much What if…? as Loki will have second seasons, with the latter exploring the fallout from the shocking finale of the first season.

Secret Invasion will be released in early 2023. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury finally becomes the lead in this dark thriller, in which he works to get to the bottom of an alien conspiracy. In addition to Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, fans will also meet rebel Skrull Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and Furia’s old partner Sonya Falstaff (Olivia Colman).

Echo, played by Alaqua Cox, will star in her own series in 2023. Both Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock are expected to appear, making this series a perfect appetizer for the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

Ironheart, by Dominique Thorne, will also have a spin-off in 2023. Set after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart returns Riri Williams to her hometown of Chicago and confronts her with the superhuman criminal known as The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

By last, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will put the finishing touch to the MCU in 2023. This series stars Kathryn Hahn in the role of Agatha Harkness and is probably the closest thing we’ll see to the second season of Scarlet Witch and Vision. But will Wanda herself appear? We know the series also stars Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke, with the latter rumored to be playing an older version of Wanda’s Wiccan son with magical inclinations.

Sony’s Spider-Man universe grows

Sony is still in the Marvel movie business, even if Morbius wasn’t the strongest case for the so-called “Sony Spider-Man Universe” in 2022. But the good news is that the future looks much brighter next year.

Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse (June 2, 2023)

Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse finally hits theaters on June 2. This sequel to 2018’s critically acclaimed Spider-Man: A New Universe promises to up the ante with several more web-slinging heroes. That includes Issa Rae as Spider-Woman and Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk.

On this occasion, Thousands and their multiversal friends fight La Mancha (Jason Schwartzman), though our spider-sense tells us he’s not the only villain threatening these worlds. Don’t forget that Crossing the Multiverse leads directly into Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2024.

Kraven the Hunter (October 6, 2023)

As for Sony’s actual line of action, Kraven the Hunter is the next iconic villain to get his own live-action movie. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as Sergei Kravinoff, Ariana DeBose as Calypso, and Fred Hechinger as Sergei’s stepbrother, Chameleon. As usual, we don’t expect Spidey himself to appear, but some kind of connection to the Venom and Morbius movies.

X-Men’s Big Anniversary

2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the original X-Men #1, and you can expect Marvel dedicates a lot of love to our favorite mutants throughout the year.

X-Men ’97 (Fall 2023)

That includes a heavy dose of ’90s nostalgia with the premiere of X-Men ’97 on Disney+. This animated series picks up where the original X-Men cartoon left off more than 25 years ago. Magneto is in command of the X-Men, and a whole host of enemies, both new and old, want to ruin Charles Xavier’s dream. Many of the surviving voice actors return for the new series, which this time seems geared toward an older audience. We’ll find out if he can bring back the charm of the ’90s when it opens in fall 2023.

Dark Web & Sins of Sinister (Principios de 2023)

As for the comics, Marvel continues to bet heavily on the X-Men line in 2023, with ongoing series like X-Men, Immortal X-Men, and X-Men Red exploring the fallout from the big changes that came in 2019 with House of X and Powers of X. We can expect two big X-crossovers. Men at the beginning of the year. The Dark Web pits Spider-Man and the X-Men against the duo of Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly, the two most furious clones in the Marvel Universe. Then, The Sins of Sinister jumps into the future of the Marvel Universe to explore what happens when this scheming scientist finally betrays the nation of Krakoa.

Fall of X (Summer 2023)

But The biggest X-Men comic of 2023 is undoubtedly Fall of X. We don’t know much about Fall of X other than that it will arrive in the second half of the year. But after watching the Krakoan dream slowly collapse in on itself due to infighting and betrayal, it seems things are about to come crashing down for the X-Men. Will Krakoa still exist when the dust settles?

Revealed the dark secret of Spider-Man and more important comics

That’s not to say that Marvel Comics will focus exclusively on the X-Men in 2023. It’s shaping up to be a year of transformation for several long-running franchiseslike Spider-Man.

The Amazing Spider-Man (Primavera de 2023)

Once the dust settles on the Dark Web, Amazing Spider-Man readers are finally going to get some answers about one of the biggest mysteries of 2022. What exactly did Peter Parker do to alienate all of his friends and loved ones from him? Why has Mary Jane broken up with him again? Screenwriter Zeb Wells will reveal all in the new year.

Summer of Symbiotes (Summer 2023)

is also being prepared another Spider-Man crossover for summer 2023, this time reuniting Spidey with his old foe Venom. Other than the title, Summer of Symbiotes, we don’t know much about this story yet.

Jason Aaron’s Avengers Endgame (Spring 2023)

On the other hand, Jason Aaron will end his five years on the flagship Avengers series this spring, when the Avengers from across the multiverse unite to take on Mephisto. This epic saga ends in April, and Marvel is sure to announce a new monthly Avengers comic with a new creative team. We don’t envy anyone who has to follow in Aaron’s footsteps.

Captain America: Cold War (Early 2023)

Marvel is also preparing for Cold War, a crossover between the two Captain America books which addresses the growing threat from an organization known as the Outer Circle. Big news is expected in the coming months, such as new revelations about the origins of the Captain’s shield and the return of Nomad.

Scarlet Witch (January 2023)

And finally, we can’t fail to mention Scarlet Witch, a new monthly series featuring a new outfit and a very different status quo for Wanda Maximoff. Not only is she opening her own shop of witchcraft, but Wanda is about to join forces with the one and only Darcy Lewis, finally making the leap from the MCU to the Marvel Comics universe.

Marvel games in 2023

2023 is not shaping up to be the most important year for Marvel in the field of video games, but there’s a big weapon to watch out for next year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Fall 2023)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the sequel to Insomniac’s hit game from 2018, is scheduled for release in the fall. But as we’ve seen time and time again in this COVID era, no release date is set in stone.

Spider-Man 2 allows players to take control of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The game introduces Venom to the Insomniac universe, voiced by Candyman himself, Tony Todd. And considering the ending of the first game, we already guess who is hiding under those huge muscles and jaws.

Other Marvel games

While there’s no chance Insomniac will release their Wolverine game next year, hope to take a better look to his latest Marvel project.

The same can be said of the other mysterious marvel games that are being prepared: Iron Man, from EA, and Captain America and Black Panther, from Skydance. Hopefully we can end the year knowing a lot more about what to expect from these great Marvel games.

What Marvel project are you most excited about in 2023?