What to expect from PS VR 2? Differences with other devices, price estimate and technical details

The virtual reality of PlayStation VR2 is taking shape, but there are still many unknowns to solve with the new Sony VR device. What can we expect from PSVR2? The authors of the funny Moss tell us about the advances that promise to transform these virtual reality headsets into one of the most attractive on the market.

More than five years have passed since the launch of PlayStation VR, Sony’s commitment to virtual reality that surprised PlayStation 4 fans. to be one of the first budget headsets on the market, the PSVR offered a less premium experience than the competition, but not a bad one for that. What can we expect from its most immediate future? There are still many unknowns to solve around the new PlayStation VR2, which just a few hours ago showed the first images of the virtual reality device. It has a great challenge ahead of it but after speaking with the authors of the remarkable Moss, who are already working on its sequel, it seems clear that Sony has taken good note of the main demands of VR game players and developers. The result?

The creators point to important technical advances that will help create better virtual reality experiences, also supported by new control systems that are more similar to what is seen on PC with other VR glasses such as the Oculus or Valve Index. Also in regards to its technical specifications. To date details have been confirmed such as that PlayStation VR2 will use a screen OLED resolution 2000 x 2040 per eye, with games that will be able to run with a 110-degree field of view and at 90/120Hz in 4K HDR. It will also have much-needed options such as adjustable lens separation, and the use of a single USB Type-C cable to connect to the console, thus avoiding cluttering the gaming space with cables and other additional devices.

Are you excited about this new commitment from Sony for virtual reality? After speaking with the Moss Book 2 team, and with all the official information that PlayStation itself has shared, here is a first glimpse of what we can expect from the new PS VR2.

What makes PlayStation VR 2 different?

It is curious, but one of the most obvious differences that you will be able to find in PlayStation VR 2 comes, in fact, from the machine that accompanies it. Let me explain: when playing with virtual reality, it is very important to maintain a good and stable frame rate. Speaking to Brendan Walker from Polyarc (creators of Moss), he told me that when developing the first game they had to focus on getting to 60 FPS. This wasn’t ideal, but it’s the best and most stable they could get. For PlayStation VR 2, fortunately, he told me that reaching 90+ FPS would not be a problem by the power of PlayStation 5.

I also asked Walker about one of the most striking changes in PlayStation VR 2, the disappearance of the external processor to rely entirely on the power of PS5. His answer was resounding: “His role was to take care of 3D audio and work on image distortion, things that now happen internally in the console. It wasn’t giving the PlayStation 4 extra power to make VR possible, so there’s no reason to worry about this change.” In fact, he considers it a positive move, as it has made 3D audio available outside of PSVR titles as well.

The new PSVR 2 controllers

As for the improvements that we can expect from the device as such, I think the most important is in our hands. DualShock 4 aside, PSVR 2 uses its own set of discrete controls, which will lead to big gameplay changes. In the past, one of the great restrictions that PSVR offered was that lack of hands: being a single controller, there was a barrier to immersion, as well as a conditioning factor when designing puzzles or activities.

“I think with the new headset, one of the most relevant things is the use of the feedback háptico which is integrated into the controls. Well, also having a high-quality follow-up two-handed set. It’s great and helps improve the experience of the players in all aspects”, comment the authors of Moss. “The new controllers have new types of haptic feedback that will replace the standard vibration of the DualShock 4, which will give the experience from a wide spectrum of reactions and it will bring much more nuanced interactions,” adds Brendan.

The changes have a clear goal: to make virtual reality on PlayStation 5 more realThis new addition will give players a greater sense of immersion, something vital in virtual reality. Of course, the news does not end there at the level of blurring barriers thanks to the new controls. The considerable improvement that there has been in terms of haptic feedback is another of the great protagonists of these controls that are going to get you fully into the action. On the other hand, following in the footsteps of the DualSense, the use of adaptive triggers It will also mean a step forward in immersion. These changes have a clear objective: to make virtual reality on PlayStation 5 is more real and less virtual than before To achieve this, yes, the thing does not end here, far from it. And it is that to achieve this difficult objective it is also necessary to show clear images that help us forget that we are looking at screens. Here, PlayStation VR2 is also a significant leap from its predecessor.

A virtual reality that enters through the eyes

Moss Book 2 is one of the first games to confirm its arrival on PSVR2.

While we previously had 960 x 1,080 OLED screens for each eye, this successor brings us resolutions of 2,000 x 2,040, quadrupling the number of pixels at our disposal and also adding the lighting HDR to expand the range of contrast and color that we will see in our game images. The consequence of this comes in the form of sharper and more detailed images, eliminating any chance of breaking your immersion because what’s in front of you looks blurry. And yet, this new virtual reality device has another ace up its sleeve in terms of the graphic fidelity it can offer.

PlayStation VR 2 will be able to know where we are lookingThanks to the use of built-in cameras inside the helmet, PlayStation VR 2 will be able to know where we are looking and you will use that to your advantage (and in our experience, wow). Using a technique called “fove rendering”, the graphical fidelity of the area we are looking at will adjust dynamicallywhile the quality of the areas that are on the periphery of our vision is reduced.

The presence of these internal cameras also serves to follow your movements with greater precision, making it possible to design more varied and unique experiences in the field of virtual reality games that will come to PlayStation 5. At this point it is important to take into account some of the limitations of the previous Sony device, which obviously conditioned the range of experiences that could be created. The arrival of PSVR 2 and all its additions not only means more features for players, but will result in more creative works for your catalog, whether exclusive or cross-platform.

PlayStation VR 2 price and availability

One of the great unknowns that remains to be cleared up regarding PlayStation VR 2, apart from its release date, is its price. During my time talking with the people of Polyarc, I took the opportunity to ask them if they had any data regarding these issues or if they could share any ideas that could be made. Although they had no concrete information to give me, their assumptions as industry veterans are quite interesting:

“We would love to know! But we have no idea. We do not have access to that information. Of course, PlayStation has always been very attentive to consumers,” they comment. “One of the reasons we went for PS VR in the first place was because it was pretty much the first affordable VR headset. [Hablando de precios]there is a magical tipping point that, if you exceed, the number of people who are going to buy your product magically drops. I think it would be about 200-300 dollars ideal for ‘the Christmas gift period,’ continues the team behind Moss. ‘Other helmets were above that point. I love Valve Index but it’s like a thousand dollars. It is an important amount to ask a consumer.”

“Can PSVR 2 be slightly more expensive [que su predecesor] due to the inclusion of its new controls? It’s possible, there is more hardware to consider..In addition to all that, you have to keep in mind that you have a competitor in the market, the Quest, which offers the same type of functionality, but with not as high fidelity. So I would be very surprised if they asked for a much more expensive price than the previous one.”

While the first PlayStation VRs were Sony’s first step into the virtual reality scene, PlayStation VR 2 feels like a more complete and less conditioned product for a market yet to be consolidated. With all the advances and resources that Sony is putting on the grill, depending on its price, VR 2 can position itself as one of the most interesting and relevant offers on the scene.