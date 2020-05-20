What to Expect In Final Unmaskings – Variety

Speak about prescient: “The Masked Singer” was all about overlaying up earlier than masks had been cool… or obligatory. “It’s the most secure present when you’re a star,” quips government producer Craig Plestis. “We offer you masks. It’s slightly bit the tagline we’re utilizing: Defend you defend your id and your well being.”

Now, as Season three of “The Masked Singer” ends its run with a two-night finale on Tuesday and Wednesday evening, the world is in a really totally different place than it was when the season started again in February.

“I feel the Masked Singer weathered the storm of this pandemic but additionally type of saved America collectively slightly bit,” Plestis tells Variety. “I actually consider Masked Singer was this respite for an hour out of all of the trauma that everybody goes via. That is the time we are able to bond with everybody that’s in the home proper now. And neglect concerning the troubles and simply giggle and guess.”

“Masked Singer” additionally benefited by being shot and produced at the beginning of the yr, giving producers the chance to air an in-studio showcase, with an precise studio viewers, up to the very finish. Plestis credit the serendipity with the present’s need to preserve issues secret — which suggests taping the present shortly.

“As a result of it’s such a prime secret present, that we actually strive to get slightly little bit of advance on it and financial institution these,” he says. “As a result of the safety portion of the present is so prolonged. So, we strive to preserve slightly little bit of separation of time simply to make sure that we get them completed, that we’ve completed them proper, and get that safety in place. So we are able to preserve that guessing recreation alive for everybody.”

In enhancing, nevertheless, in current weeks Plestis and the producers have been ready to make well timed references by way of voice over. As a result of the contestants are in masks, their voice-overs will be modified proper up to air. Final week, for instance, the Night time Angel made a joke about discovering rest room paper — a topic that wouldn’t have been on anybody’s radar in January.

“There’s some flexibility that we’ve got in telling the tales of our contestants,” he says.

The ultimate superstar can be unmasked on Wednesday, however first, Tuesday evening’s “Highway to the Finals” particular takes one other take a look at the season, and can function some new components — together with Warwick singing “What the World Wants Now” with the three finalists.

“This was all completed after we wrapped up taping,” Plestis says of the efficiency, which is devoted to COVID-19 important employees and first responders. “So we went out and approached them and requested if they’d do that music and perform a little tribute video. All of them responded instantly. It’s a very highly effective music. In addition to recent content material on our Tuesday present, with one thing that nobody has ever seen. It’s good after we can provide again slightly bit.”

Additionally on Tuesday, Plestis teases never-before-seen footage, in addition to remaining clues that “when you do listen, you possibly can determine it out. We would like to be sure that we give them each probability potential. After which on the finale, all of the songs which can be that our contestants do are phenomenal. It’s bigger than life. It’s the most effective hours of tv that’s going to come out this yr. I used to be on a excessive after I filmed it, and all through the entire enhancing means of it. It’s only a implausible hour of tv. And I feel America can be very proud of the way it unfolds.”

It’s been fairly a run this winter and spring for “The Masked Singer,” which kicked off with a post-Tremendous Bowl premiere that simply turned its most-watched episode ever, averaging 23.7 million viewers an 8.1 score with adults 18-49.

That episode additionally opened with some of the high-profile superstar unmaskings within the present’s early historical past: Hip-hop famous person Lil Wayne. “Belief me, I needed Lil Wayne to final during,” Plestis says. “That was slightly heartbreaking, however generally, the roll of the cube, it’s what it’s when the viewers votes… A number of the songs that he had deliberate had been going to be phenomenal. And plus, he has such an awesome outfit. I like that robotic. I simply needed to see it once more.”

After Wayne, unmasked celebrities this season included Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron, Sarah Palin, Bella Thorne, JoJo Siwa, Rob Gronkowski, Jordyn Woods, Bret Michaels, Hunter Hayes, Jackie Evancho and Barry Zito. That leaves simply three left: Turtle, Frog and Night time Angel.

Palin, particularly, was a little bit of a polarizing selection. However Plestis says he wasn’t trying to get political: “She actually needed to present herself in a unique gentle and have enjoyable on a stage with out anybody realizing who she is,” he says. “I feel she did an unbelievable job together with her music. She wrote a beautiful observe afterwards to the crew and to all of the producers saying, ‘I used to be slightly scared coming to Hollywood and was anticipating some backlash however I used to be met with open arms and everybody handled me with nice respect.’ That’s actually what the ‘Masked Singer’ is. Individuals can come collectively right here and simply have some enjoyable and play an awesome guessing recreation and never really feel the load of the world on them.

“Since she was prepared to do this, and he or she was simply very open minded, it was a no brainer in that sense,” he says. “However we’re all the time going to be very cautious on who goes on the stage.”

As for what’s subsequent, “The Masked Singer” is on faucet to air this fall, however Plestis says it’s too quickly to talk about logistics of when it’d movie. “Proper now, we’re on the early phases in pre-production,” he says. “There’s not a lot I can reveal at this stage. We’re designing costumes, I can let you know there’s some unbelievable groundbreaking concepts that we’re making an attempt to do that you just haven’t seen but right here in America, and there’s some designs that we’ve got that nobody has ever completed earlier than [around the world]. So we’re actually enthusiastic about bringing these to life and past that there’s not far more I can provide away at this early stage about codecs and so forth.”

In the meantime, Plestis says introduced spinoff “Masked Dancer” is in a “holding sample” as Fox and the producers concentrate on discovering methods to get the fourth season of “Masked Singer” up and operating.

Additionally on delay: “The Masked Singer” tour, which was scheduled to happen this summer time, however has now been pushed to 2021.

“I feel it was just about offered out,” Plestis says. “It will likely be again, in higher occasions, so we’re excited when it does come again.”