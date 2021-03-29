What To Expect On BTS’s Own KBS Talk Show Special “Let’s BTS”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming discuss present particular “Let’s BTS” has so much in retailer for followers!

As BTS’s first discuss present on a significant tv channel, there was numerous buzz surrounding “Let’s BTS.” Forward of the printed, a sneak peek of the matters that shall be lined through the 100 minutes of the present have been revealed by KBS.

Behind-the-scenes discuss concerning the Grammy Awards

On the 2021 Grammy Awards, BTS grew to become the primary Korean artist in historical past to be nominated for a Grammy and to have a solo efficiency on the ceremony. BTS shall be revealing untold tales about their expertise filming the “Dynamite” Grammy efficiency underneath tight secrecy. The members can even candidly focus on how they felt whereas the ceremony was occurring and share optimistic vibes as they talk about their new aim.

The reality untold by the seven members

In a pre-recorded video phase known as “The Fact Untold,” the seven members will reveal their sincerest inside ideas that they’ve by no means shared with one another throughout their eight years as a gaggle. Previous to the discuss present’s recording, the manufacturing workers organized a separate area for simply the members to open up about their most earnest emotions. The manufacturing workers revealed, “It’s a video that finest exhibits the seven members’ tight bond and relationship. We count on it to be a video that followers will all preserve copies of.”

The public asks, BTS responds

BTS will give their finest solutions in a phase with questions despatched in by Korean residents. The group was requested, “You consolation others via your songs, however how do you overcome your personal hardships?” In response, the members shared their sincere tales as regular younger males, slightly than as superstars. In regard to the subject of hoping to carry out stay within the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, BTS gave a hopeful reply that followers can sit up for.

Special performances

BTS will be giving pleasant performances along with the discuss segments. BTS was stunned to even see a efficiency devoted to them. The workers defined, “The shock stage we labored on creating with the public for a very long time was stored a secret from even the BTS members. The members solely discovered throughout the principle recording, they usually loved the touching stage with shock. Please be sure that to catch the heartwarming efficiency we made with the public through the broadcast.”

Hosted by Shin Dong Yup, “Let’s BTS” will air on March 29 at 10:40 p.m. KST for 100 minutes and shall be out there on Viki right here.

Watch a preview of the present beneath!

