What to know about Bullous Myringitis

On many occasions it appears as a consequence of an acute flu illness

Bullous Myringitis, or Blistering, is an infectious condition caused by viruses or bacteria that cause middle ear infections. On many occasions it appears as a consequence of an acute flu-like illness, of viral etiology, and in such a case the patient presents the usual symptoms of the flu:

congestion

nasal obstruction

· Hyposmia

sneezing

Headache

Suddenly, an important otalgia (ear pain) appears as a pressure that can radiate towards the forehead or towards the cervical area, a sensation of a blocked ear

· Fatigue

· Lack of appetite

· Muscle pains

joint pain

Fever – low-grade fever

And suddenly an important otalgia (ear pain) as a pressure that can radiate towards the forehead or towards the cervical area, a sensation of a blocked ear, and the presence of hematic or serous discharge can be observed.

The picture that originated it can evolve or progress to acute otitis media in this case it would be an infection caused by bacteria, so control is necessary.

to the exam an otomicroscopy should be performed and the presence of bullae or hemorrhagic vesicles can be observedor serous over the tympanic membrane and sometimes they can exceed their limits by extending to the skin of the external auditory canal (EAC), They can break and for this reason the presence of blood or serous liquid will be observed, so it is necessary to aspire the secretion of the External Auditory Canal.

Generally, this condition must be treated with local treatment, generally responding to ear drops with antibiotics plus corticosteroids.

On some occasions, due to pain and a blocked ear, systemic corticosteroids and antibiotics are indicated.

It should be indicated to protect the ear (no water ingress) and control every 48 hours, observe the tympanic membrane, and on medical discharge, on some occasions, an audiological control may be requested. It is a pathology that appears occasionally.

With the arrival of heat, it is often believed that certain pathologies associated with winter are forgotten until the next season, as is the case with otitis. However, this condition also occurs in summer, especially considering that this time of year is common to have more contact with water in pools and natural water surfaces.

Dra. Stella Maris Cuevas MN: 81701 Otorhinolaryngologist – Expert in smell – Allergist Former president of the Association of Otorhinolaryngology of the City of Buenos Aires (AOCBA)

