What to look for in an online casino

The global gambling industry has boomed in recent years, becoming one of the most profitable sectors worldwide. Valued at more than $92.9 billion dollars by 2023 and with 1.6 billion active gamblers across the globe, the industry is set to keep getting bigger.

The industry’s success can be attributed to the digital revolution in which online providers have made strategic moves to enhance and develop traditional casino games. As such, there are now many online casino providers, creating a high amount of competition in the sector. In order to attract and retain customers, providers are needing to continually innovate their offering. To do this, many casino providers try and offer a range of games such as online keno, online slot games and classic table games such as roulette and poker.

So how do you choose a great online casino? Below, we’ll take a look at some of the top things to look out for at a reputable online casino.

A great design

A great user experience is critical to being able to enjoy the game without getting distracted by any pop-ups or functionality issues. It’s traditional for a casino site to have many features, flashing images and interactive features, however some new providers are opting for a cleaner and minimalist look. Below are some factors to keep in mind.

Does the website load quickly?

Are the sign up/ sign in buttons easy to find on the homepage?

How easy is the registration process?

Are games easy to find/ search for?

Does the homepage feature a leaderboard of top winners and a real time growing jackpot to make the site seem alive?

Does the homepage display the relevant licenses?

Is the site mobile friendly?

It is important for a customer to be able to easily navigate your website.

Reputation

With there being so many online casinos out there, it’s important to choose a provider with a good reputation before depositing any of your cash. Before signing up, read some reviews on the selected online casino to ensure they seem trustworthy and have received positive feedback.

Some of the things to look for include:

Does the casino pay out in a timely manner?

Do they allow you to withdraw 100% of your winnings with no strings attached?

Are there any unreasonable withdrawal limits that could prevent you from claiming your winnings?

Are the advertised probabilities for a game what you’re receiving?

Is there any sort of bonus points abuse system?

While there are many great casino sites out there, unfortunately there are also some scam sites, meaning it’s important to check before signing up.

Variety of games

Of course, one of the most important factors when choosing an online casino is their variety of games. Unlike land-based casinos, online casinos are not restricted by the amount or variety of gaming tables they can have. As a result, online casinos generally offer a huge variety of classic and modern casino games from different varieties of poker, to blackjack, roulette and much more.

The key to choosing a provider to sign up to is to opt for a trial if you can. This will enable you to try out some of the games from a few different online casinos and decide which ones are your favorite before making a commitment and depositing your hard-earned funds.

Bonuses and promotional offers

One of the best things about playing at an online casino is that they usually have a generous amount of bonuses and promotional offers. One of the most common promotional offers is perks for first time players, including no deposit games and free cash or slots.

Look out for games that have a progressive jackpot as these give you the most potential for winning big. In addition, many great online casinos will have a loyalty programme which rewards players who keep coming back with bonus games, free spins and much more.

The best casino sites will offer a range of bonuses and promotions.

Payment method choice

While it may seem like a side note, payment options are incredibly important when it comes to an online casino. The best online casinos will accept a variety of payments, including e-wallets like PayPal and cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies are fast becoming a popular way to pay provide a greater amount of online security and anonymity for the players. Cryptocurrencies operate on blockchain technology, meaning they’re not controlled by a central banking authority. As a result, payments are more difficult to track and do not have to be approved by your bank before making a transaction.

This makes it much easier to deposit and withdraw funds to your crypto wallet, without having to wait for your bank to make the relevant checks.

Licenses

Any casino operating legally will display their license details in an easily viewable place such as in the footer on the homepage. Remember that many providers will hold an offshore license from places like Malta or Gibraltar. Some of the top governing bodies to look out for include MGA or UKGC.

Be sure to sign up to a provider that does have a license as there could be legal implications and you could end up losing all of your cash/ winnings.

Overall, there’s a huge variety of online casinos out there in the online world, making it difficult to know which one to pick. However, by keeping the above factors in mind, you’ll be finding your perfect online casino in no time and on your way to winning the jackpot.