What To Look Forward To Ahead Of Premiere Of “Prepare” Starring Yoon Shi Yoon And Kyung Soo Jin

OCN’s “Prepare” can be airing its first episode at the moment!

“Prepare” is a sci-fi thriller a couple of single alternative made on the evening of a homicide that splits the world into two alternate universes.

Ahead of the premiere, the drama unveiled key factors to stay up for. Take a look at what to get enthusiastic about beneath!

Parallel universe thriller drama

“Prepare” is the primary of OCN dramas to enterprise into parallel universes. This parallel universe thriller drama will present a collection of occasions that may by no means be defined throughout the 2 worlds. There’s a stark distinction between the 2 worlds, because the dwelling individual in universe “A” is useless in universe “B,” whereas the individual in universe “A” has a opposite persona to the individual in universe “B.”

The tone, environment, and background surroundings of each worlds are very completely different as properly. The unpredictable variation between the 2 and the repeated reversal of occasions throughout them herald a brand new parallel universe thriller that’s completely different from every other drama.

Sensuous visuals and thrilling motion

“Prepare” depicts a parallel universe that solely exists within the creativeness, and mysterious accidents can be happening throughout the 2 worlds by trains. For this objective, quite a lot of laptop graphics (CG) can be used to finish sensuous visible magnificence and maximize the enjoyable of watching them.

Viewers can even be captivated by the thrilling motion scene. There can be high-quality stunts, comparable to automobile chases, gun fights, and bodily preventing. The drama is certain to boost expectations with these attention-grabbing key factors.

Twin roles

The actors will play two roles with a purpose to painting characters who look the identical however have utterly completely different personalities and jobs in universes “A” and “B.” Yoon Shi Yoon stars as Search engine marketing Do Gained, a police officer on the trail of atonement in universe “A” and a police officer who has chosen the trail of corruption in universe “B.” Kyung Soo Jin co-stars as Han Search engine marketing Kyung, an sincere, straight-talking prosecutor in universe “A” and a chilly, impassive detective in universe “B.” The twin roles amplify curiosity about how folks in the 2 worlds stay completely different lives as they’re intertwined with sure occasions.

Highly effective and passionate solid members

One more reason to look at this drama is the star-studded solid who present extraordinary presence with their strong appearing abilities. To begin with, consideration is drawn to Yoon Shi Yoon for his appearing capacity as he is ready to completely immerse into distinctive characters of assorted genres. Viewers are additionally wanting ahead to Kyung Soo Jin’s efficiency as she participates in an OCN drama for the primary time. Different actors who will star within the drama are Shin So Yul, Yoon Bok In, Kim Dong Younger, Jo Wan Ki, and Lee Grasp Na.

The manufacturing staff said, “‘Prepare’ will overwhelm the small display screen with tense developments and creepy twists. Please watch ‘Prepare’ as it’s going to make you neglect the warmth this summer season.”

“Prepare” premieres on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST and can be out there on Viki.

Take a look at the primary trailer right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)