What To Look Forward To Ahead Of Today’s Premiere Of “My Unfamiliar Household”

“My Unfamiliar Household” will inform the story of the relationships and misunderstandings between strangers who’re like household—and household who’re like strangers. Within the drama, the characters discover themselves rising other than their households as they become old, and their secrets and techniques pile up as they’ve a tough time opening as much as those that are closest to them. Alternatively, additionally they study that generally, life introduces you to strangers who can share and perceive your deepest feelings and secrets and techniques.

Ahead of the premiere, the actors shared key factors to look ahead to. To start with, Han Ye Ri, who performs optimistic and overly thoughtful Kim Eun Hee who’s the second daughter in her household, mentioned, “Households are comfy but troublesome as a result of they’re at all times round us. This can be a drama the place you’ll be able to see all of the processes through which they love and talk with one another. Household kinds are altering in some ways, however the issues between persons are at all times troublesome. This drama is about ‘us.’”

Kim Ji Suk will play Kim Eun Hee’s free-spirited school buddy Park Chan Hyuk who turns into her relationship coach to get her again within the courting sport. The actor commented, “A household is probably probably the most acquainted and heat folks to us, however in a manner, they’re those who can damage us probably the most simply. I believe it could be significant to match how a lot we find out about our households by taking a look at households that ‘don’t know [each other] a lot.’ This can be a drama that accommodates the sympathy, comfort, assist, and love that we want most on this world lately. I consider it should give viewers consolation and power.”

Chu Ju Hyun will star within the drama as Kim Eun Hee’s older sister Kim Eun Joo, a sensible realist who used to work as an lawyer. As a key level of the drama, she shared, “In case you watch [this drama] to seek out your roots or look again on your loved ones, I believe the view and spectrum of the drama will grow to be very broad. It can begin off very calmly, however there will probably be one thing like a giant whirlwind in it. In case you empathize and immerse your self [into the plot], this drama will grow to be very dramatic.”

Cha Ju Hyun added, “At one level, we face a time after we can clearly see every member of our household and never simply ‘me.’ This drama will probably be like a ‘household reference ebook.’”

Veteran actor Jung Jin Younger will play Kim Sang Shik, the daddy of the family who will not be good at expressing his emotions. He defined, “This can be a drama that can present heat comfort to the individuals who have had a tough spring. It will finish your day in a enjoyable manner. It’s a really cheerful but deep story. We’ve been working onerous, so please give it a variety of love.”

Received Mi Kyung will act as Lee Jin Sook, the mom of the household who desires to start out residing her personal life now. The veteran actress shared, “The closest [people to us] are our household. How a lot can we find out about our household? I hope this drama narrows the space between members of the family. I additionally mirrored on myself all through the capturing. Typically my coronary heart was stuffy and painful, and generally I’d snigger out loud. I hope this drama will make [people] surprise, ‘Am I actually with my household?’.”

Final however not least, Shin Jae Ha will play the delicate youthful brother Kim Jin Woo. Shin Jae Ha mentioned the important thing level of the drama is being a household that appears atypical however isn’t atypical and has secrets and techniques. He mentioned, “I’m positive the viewers even have a secret they couldn’t inform their household. Will probably be attention-grabbing in the event you see the secrets and techniques of our members of the family as a focus. You most likely thought you knew rather a lot [about your family] because you’re at all times collectively and also you’ve seen one another for a very long time. Nevertheless, in the event you watch ‘My Unfamiliar Household,’ you’ll end up projecting your self into our scenario. Will probably be a time to replicate on the which means of household.”

“My Unfamiliar Household” premieres on June 1 at 9 p.m. KST and will probably be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, try a teaser for the drama beneath!

