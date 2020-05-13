What To Look Forward To Ahead Of Today’s Premiere Of “Oh My Child”

tvN’s “Oh My Child” might be airing its first episode right this moment!

“Oh My Child” is a brand new romantic comedy starring Jang Nara as Jang Ha Ri, a profitable profession lady who needs to skip marriage and have a baby on her personal. Jang Ha Ri seems to have all of it — appears, character, expertise — however there’s one factor she lacks that she refuses to surrender on: having a child of her personal. Simply when she lastly offers up on love, three males (performed by Go Joon, Jung Gun Joo, and Park Byung Eun) unexpectedly stroll into her life.

Ahead of the premiere, the drama unveiled key factors to stay up for. Try what to get enthusiastic about beneath!

Jang Nara’s return to the small display screen to painting distinctive romance with three extraordinarily totally different males

“Oh My Child” has drawn consideration with the spectacular lineup of actors that features Jang Nara, Go Joon, Jung Gun Joo, and Park Byung Eun. Jang Nara acts as Jang Ha Ri, a candid and assured profession girls who needs to skip marriage and solely have kids. Her three candidates for the daddy of her child are photographer Han Yi Sang (Go Joon), childhood pal Yoon Jae Younger (Park Byung Eun), and youthful co-worker Choi Kang Eu Ddeum (Jung Gun Joo). Jang Nara will ship contemporary romance with every of the three totally different males.

The unconventional matter of getting kids with out marriage

“Oh My Child” presents one thing new with the unconventional theme of getting children with out marriage—a subject that has not been lined in Korean dramas till now. The subject will showcase the modern-day state of affairs during which various life are revered. Notably, the plot might be dropped at life by in style director Nam Ki Hoon who produced dramas of varied genres, reminiscent of “Voice 3,” “Magnificence Inside,” and “Tunnel.”

Real looking and dramatic growth by author Noh Seon Jae

“Oh My Child” offers with the work and love of an expert profession lady in addition to how she deviates from her regular life to attempt to have her personal youngster. These two contrasting subjects might be harmoniously organized in dramatic but lifelike developments. Author Noh Seon Jae will use her actual expertise as a former journalist of a childcare journal to create a relatable story that displays girls’s sensible issues. The drama will carry up tales primarily based on detailed knowledge surveys on girls of their 30s and 40s and heart across the workplace lifetime of these within the editorial division of kid journal “The Child.”

“Oh My Child” premieres on Could 13 at 10:50 p.m. KST and might be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

