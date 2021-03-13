What To Look Forward To Ahead Of Today’s Premiere Of “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS 2TV’s new weekend drama “Revolutionary Sisters” is gearing up for its premiere!

Described as a mix of thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” is about three sisters whose whole household comes below suspicion when their mom is murdered in the course of her divorce with their father.

Under are 4 causes to anticipate the drama!

1. Moon Younger Nam, a legendary author of household dramas

Moon Younger Nam created many standard works revolving across the matter of household, together with “Well-known Chil Princesses,” “Wang’s Household,” and “Liver or Die.” It’s been about two years since she has returned with a weekend drama. Her dramas are well-known for portraying the life like nature of various households and the touching moments of robust household love. “Revolutionary Sisters” will embrace these parts, and there will probably be speedy improvement, surprising twists, and animated narratives.

2. Lee Jin Web optimization, a director with stable expertise

Lee Jin Web optimization, who directed tasks like “The Fugitive of Joseon” and “Turning into a Billionaire,” will be part of fingers with Moon Younger Nam with a view to create a novel household that hasn’t been proven on tv earlier than. By “Revolutionary Sisters,” he will ship the message, “Household could also be your enemy however they’re hope in the long run.” As well as, he’ll captivate the small display screen with thrilling rigidity, subtle visuals, and life like directing.

3. Distinctive and numerous characters

The star-studded lineup consists of Yoon Joo Sang, Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, Go Gained Hee, Kim Kyung Nam, Lee Bo Hee, Lee Byung Joon, Choi Dae Chul, Ha Jae Sook, and Joo Seok Tae.

Yoon Joo Sang performs Lee Chul Soo, the patriarch of the household, whereas Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, and Go Gained Hee play his daughters Lee Gwang Nam, Lee Gwang Sik, and Lee Gwang Tae. Lee Bo Hee performs the sisters’ maternal aunt, Oh Bong Ja. Kim Kyung Nam performs Han Ye Seul and Lee Byung Joon stars as his father Han Dol Se. Choi Dae Chul performs Lee Gwang Nam’s husband Bae Byun Ho, Ha Jae Sook performs Shin Maria, the proprietor of Bae Byun Ho’s favourite restaurant, and Joo Suk Tae performs a personality named Heo Poong Jin.

4. New style + a narrative everybody can relate to through the COVID-19 pandemic

“Revolutionary Sisters” is the primary drama to replicate the intense COVID-19 state of affairs that all of a sudden hit the world a 12 months in the past. It’s going to recall the reminiscence of how Korea has endured such a troublesome time, and it’ll additionally convey a message of sympathy and comfort. There will probably be scenes of the chaotic and painful instances when individuals couldn’t discover masks and needed to wait in an extended line to purchase some.

The household drama will embrace mysterious and thrilling parts, which has but to be seen in a household drama earlier than. Viewers may even be capable to witness the fun and sorrows of all strange fathers who devoted their lives to their households.

The manufacturing crew said, “‘Revolutionary Sisters’ is able to seize viewers with its novel storyline and thrilling improvement that breaks the nature of weekend dramas. Please stay up for the primary episode, which is able to embrace a mixture of completely different genres, together with thriller, thriller, melodrama, and comedy.”

“Revolutionary Sisters” will premiere on March 13 at 7:55 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible on Viki.

