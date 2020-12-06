What To Look Forward To In The 2nd Half Of “Kairos”

MBC’s “Kairos” is gearing up for its second half!

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine marketing Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a lady who’s looking for her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month previously — however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different instances, they set out on an exhilarating quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

Listed here are three issues to look ahead to!

1. The final motive behind Kim Search engine marketing Jin and Han Ae Ri’s disaster

Viewers are curious to search out out why Kim Search engine marketing Jin and Han Ae Ri preserve working into tough conditions. Though they have been capable of change the fates of Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s daughter and Han Ae Ri’s mom Kwak Tune Ja (Hwang Jung Min), the kid died, and Kwak Tune Ja disappeared with out a hint. In order to search out the trigger behind the persevering with disaster, they comply with a path of clues and start to find the reality behind Yoo Joong Building and the catastrophe that occurred 19 years prior. In the earlier episode, Yoo Search engine marketing Il (Shin Goo), president of Yoo Joong Building, revealed his darkish facet as he interrogated Kwak Tune Ja on the situation of an audio file. Viewers are theorizing about how all the puzzle items will match collectively.

2. Will Search engine marketing Do Kyun throw a wrench in Kim Search engine marketing Jin and Han Ae Ri’s plans?

Search engine marketing Do Kyun (Ahn Bo Hyun), who skilled time-crossing, may find yourself being a hindrance in Kim Search engine marketing Jin and Han Ae Ri’s coordinated plans. Beforehand, Search engine marketing Do Kyun was hopeful that he would have the ability to save the lifeless Kang Hyun Chae (Nam Gyu Ri), however he bumped into difficulties after the Han Ae Ri of the previous realized that he was pretending to be Kim Search engine marketing Jin. Nonetheless, as Search engine marketing Do Kyun is prepared to do something for Kang Hyun Chae, it stays to be seen if he’ll take away the chance that connects the longer term Kim Search engine marketing Jin with the previous Han Ae Ri.

3. The results of Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s future reminiscences on his previous self

The injection of the longer term Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s reminiscences into the previous Kim Search engine marketing Jin is inflicting surprising developments. The previous Kim Search engine marketing Jin didn’t belief folks simply, however his sweeter facet was revealed by means of actions equivalent to shopping for porridge for his spouse Kang Hyun Chae. In episode 9, Han Ae Ri commented on his change in persona, asking hopefully, “Did you bear in mind one thing?” Viewers are questioning how the story will develop if the previous Kim Search engine marketing Jin finally ends up remembering all of his future reminiscences.

The subsequent episode of “Kairos” airs on December 7 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama beneath:

