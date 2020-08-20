What To Look Out For As “Into The Ring” Heads Toward Final Episode

KBS’s “Into the Ring” is coming to an finish!

“Into the Ring” stars Nana as a passionate younger lady who runs for native workplace after failing to discover a job, and Park Sung Hoon as a straight-laced civil servant who finds himself caught up within the whirlwind.

Right here are some key factors to look out for within the climactic finale:

Spoilers

The kingmaker

In episode 15, Goo Se Ra (Nana) sought out Son Eun Sil (Park Mi Hyun), who had seen promise in Goo Se Ra and helped her consolidate assist when she was working for district council of Mawon-gu. Goo Se Ra sought her out to ask Son Eun Sil to run for borough chief of Mawon-gu, which Jo Maeng Duk (Ahn Nae Sang) can be working for. Why did Goo Se Ra make such a request? Can she be a profitable “kingmaker” in placing her chosen candidate on the “throne”?

Father and son

Search engine marketing Gong Myung (Park Sung Hoon) is the son of Jo Maeng Duk. The two grew to become estranged after Search engine marketing Gong Myung’s youthful sibling died within the fireplace on the Sarang Resort and Jo Maeng Duk used his baby’s dying for his personal political achieve. Search engine marketing Gong Myung even went as far as to take his mom’s surname. The two met once more within the borough workplace, with Jo Maeng Duk making an attempt to steer him to return to his facet, and Search engine marketing Gong Myung refusing. In the course of this, the query of the Sarang Resort fireplace has come up once more. It stays an open query as as to whether the daddy and son will be capable of reconcile.

A cheerful ending?

After some tempestuous ups and downs, Goo Se Ra and Search engine marketing Gong Myung discovered about one another’s emotions and a candy romance was began. Goo Se Ra supplied heat consolation to Search engine marketing Gong Myung, who was nonetheless affected by the dying of his youthful sibling. Search engine marketing Gong Myung additionally helped Goo Se Ra in her reckless quest to assist the folks of Mawon-gu. Every has turn into essential to the opposite, however will they be capable of have a cheerful ending in the long run?

The Sarang Resort fireplace

Goo Se Ra and Search engine marketing Gong Myung had discovered a memorial to the victims of the Sarang Resort fireplace that had been deserted within the development website of Good One Metropolis. The two introduced it again to the Mawon-gu borough headquarters, however though their conscience couldn’t stand leaving it within the development website, their actions had been unlawful. The two needed to transfer quick with the intention to eliminate the memorial, however each wished to maintain and defend it. Will the memorial discover its correct dwelling?

The last episode of “Into the Ring” airs on August 20 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the most recent episode beneath!

