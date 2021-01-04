What To Look Out For In 2nd Half Of “Cheat On Me If You Can”

The suspense in KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” is build up with every episode!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” options Jo Yeo Jeong as a homicide thriller novelist named Kang Yeo Joo. She is married to a divorce lawyer named Han Woo Sung (Go Joon), who signed a contract along with her that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

Because the collection jumps into the second half of its story, listed here are three factors to stay up for.

1. Kang Yeo Joo, Han Woo Sung, and Go Mi Rae’s rocky relationship

After coming throughout a fountain pen case with a message inside in Han Woo Sung’s trash, Kang Yeo Joo turns into suspicious that her husband is likely to be having an affair. She goes on to trace down any attainable clues confirming this suspicion. In the tip, she figures out that he is likely to be concerned with a scholar from the college he as soon as gave a lecture at.

In actuality, Han Woo Sung and Go Mi Rae (Yeonwoo) have been getting nearer with every coincidental assembly. After realizing that his spouse is likely to be onto him, Han Woo Sung has been making dire efforts to cowl up his tracks within the affair.

2. Baek Soo Jung’s murder case

Baek Soo Jung (Hong Soo Hyun) was a starlet in Korea that all of a sudden took off for America. She believed that she was pressured a sudden departure due to Kang Yeo Joo. As revenge, she seduced Han Woo Sung and had an affair with him. However after going lacking, she shockingly turned up on the Han river as a lifeless physique.

Jang Seung Cheol (Lee Si Eon) and Ahn Se Jin (Kim Ye Received), the investigators accountable for Baek Soo Jung’s case, are narrowing their seek for the offender. Baek Soo Jung’s supervisor (Yoo Jun Hong), Kang Yeo Joo, Han Woo Sung, and others are possible suspects.

Baek Soo Jung’s supervisor has been accused of kidnapping and trying to homicide the property supervisor of her studio house. This property supervisor is identical individual that was caught on safety footage threatening Han Woo Sung. Nevertheless, Baek Soo Jung’s supervisor has already taken off to the Philippines. In episode 7, Kang Yeo Joo was on a secretive cellphone name with the supervisor, and in episode 8, Nationwide Intelligence Service agent Ma Dong Kyun (Oh Min Suk) tried to trace down the supervisor in his personal means. The stress heightens with every step of progress within the investigation.

3. Particulars in Kang Yeo Joo’s secretive previous but to be uncovered

Midway into the collection, there are a number of secrets and techniques left to uncover. On the heart of those mysteries is Kang Yeo Joo herself. Her secretive previous includes Baek Soo Jung and Ma Dong Kyun, in addition to her lacking novel.

Kang Yeo Joo’s assistant Cha Soo Ho (Kim Younger Dae) will not be what he appears both. He’s really a Nationwide Intelligence Service agent that’s performing undercover on the path of Ma Dong Kyun and has been instructed to surveil Kang Yeo Joo. As he begins digging up her previous, he realizes that every factor of her previous is related with Ma Dong Kyun, who has been reporting observations on Kang Yeo Joo to a mysterious determine. Episode 8 even ended with an unknown individual breaking into Cha Soo Ho’s residence and holding him at gunpoint.

The search for fact intensifies as extra particulars about Kang Yeo Joo’s previous will get revealed. With so many figures concerned in a sophisticated community of connections, the drama is about to have an fascinating run for its second half.

The manufacturing crew has commented, “The veil between the characters surrounding Kang Yeo Joo is about to be lifted. A surprising fact is ready to be uncovered behind the Baek Soo Jung murder case. Please stay up for the second half of ‘Cheat on Me If You Can.’ There will likely be new characters and hanging twists within the plot.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

