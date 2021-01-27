What To Look Out For In Kim Rae Won And Lee Da Hee’s Upcoming Action-Packed Drama “L.U.C.A.”

tvN’s upcoming drama “L.U.C.A.” is nearing its premiere!

“L.U.C.A.” is an motion thriller a few man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Won), who’s being chased for his particular skills, and a violent crimes detective named Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee), who’s the one one who remembers who he’s. It additionally stars Kim Sung Oh, Kim Sang Ho, Park Hyuk Kwon, Ahn Nae Sang, Jin Kyung, and extra.

The drama is being directed by Kim Hong Solar, the grasp of “style” dramas like “Voice” and “the Visitor,” and written by Chun Sung Il, who has labored on common movies similar to “The Pirates” and “My Girlfriend Is An Agent.” Forward of the drama’s premiere on February 1, the manufacturing workers shared explanation why viewers ought to tune in for the brand new present.

Director Kim Hong Solar mentioned, “It’s a cool motion drama that additionally has enjoyable, fantastical parts as Ji Oh’s secret unfolds.” Screenwriter Chun Sung Il mentioned, “I attempted to not take the ‘apparent route’ and needed to keep away from an ending that folks would be capable of predict.”

The drama is predicated on the idea of genetic modification and human evolution. “L.U.C.A.,” the title, comes from the acronym “Final Common Widespread Ancestor,” the organism from which all life descended. Chun Sung Il mentioned, “I began with the query, ‘People are at all times making an attempt to vary all the things besides themselves, so why would they cease at different people?’ I then moved on to serious about a narrative concerning the finish of loneliness. Ji Oh is a novel particular person with particular skills that nobody else has. I assumed that being the ‘solely one in all your variety’ could be very lonely.”

The author added that he had named Gu Reum (cloud in Korean) as a result of she is the one one who can full his lonely world. “After we’re instructed to attract the sky, we normally add clouds,” he mentioned. “Skies want clouds to be full. Gu Reum is the one one who accepts Ji Oh as he’s, and he or she is critical to him to finish his world.”

On high of the distinctive worldbuilding is the large spectacle of the drama’s motion scenes. Cinematographer Choi Younger Hwan, who labored on movies like “Veteran,” “The Berlin File,” and “The Thieves,” mentioned, “Simply as I needed to strive one thing new, I got here throughout this script. It was probably the most thrilling script I’d learn shortly. My focus was on maintaining my particular person fashion that I’d developed by movies.” Kim Hong Solar added, “We shot in a method that was extra like movie path [than TV direction]. If you happen to watch the drama, it is possible for you to to really feel Choi Younger Hwan’s fashion.”

Stunt director Jang Jae Wook mentioned, “I needed the motion to point out a quick and highly effective power like lightning. I assumed quite a bit concerning the motion conditions and strikes that may enable the viewers to simply accept sure particular upgraded skills as actual. Ji Oh is aware of his personal skills and tries to manage them, so he follows his targets carefully with regards to combating.” An important factor was to vary issues up. Even when it was in the identical place and in the same state of affairs, I needed the motion to point out one thing new and refreshing.”

He continued, “Kim Rae Won is admittedly intense with regards to focus and particulars, it’s wonderful. Even when you may’t see his face within the scene, he says that it’ll really feel completely different if he does it himself, so he needed to do most of his personal stunts. Lee Da Hee is superb at studying the technical elements of motion, together with abilities and actions, and in addition at bringing out her personal fashion. Kim Sung Oh’s motion abilities are legendary. He’s an incredible actor.”

tvN additionally shared some stills of the supporting actors in “L.U.C.A.” Park Hyuk Kwon performs Kim Chul Soo, the secret particular person in command of the biotechnology challenge at Human Tech. Ahn Nae Sang performs Ryu Joong Kwon, the top of the Human Tech analysis middle and the primary particular person in Korea to provide you with a principle of gene modifying. Jin Kyung performs Hwang Jung Ah, the mysterious lady who established Human Tech and gathered one of the best scientists to work there.

Kim Sung Oh performs Lee Son, the chief of the particular staff at Human Tech who’s in command of monitoring down Ji Oh. Jung Da Eun performs Choi Yoo Na and Kim Min Gwi performs Kim Tae Oh, members of the particular staff, and Lee Joong Okay performs Kim Hwang Sik, the community specialist.

“L.U.C.A.” premieres on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser under!

