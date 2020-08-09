What To Look Out For In The Final Episode Of “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s weekend drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is coming to an finish quickly.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” tells the story of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a neighborhood well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Go Moon Younger (Search engine optimisation Ye Ji), a kids’s storybook author with delinquent persona dysfunction.

With simply the ultimate episode remaining, “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” revealed three details to look out for within the finale.

Spoilers

Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger’s candy romance

Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger’s relationship has gone by way of quite a few ups and downs all through the drama. The battle between them reached a climax as a result of reappearance of Go Moon Younger’s mom Do Hee Jae (Jang Younger Nam), who was revealed to be the assassin of Moon Kang Tae’s mom. Viewers are inquisitive about how the couple’s relationship will change after Do Hee Jae’s arrest.

In the top, Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger take off their masks and let go of the load on their shoulders, every seeing the opposite for who they honestly are. Their romance is about to escalate from the second they face one another with sincerity. The sweetness of their relationship shall be an vital a part of the ultimate episode.

Go Moon Younger and Moon Sang Tae’s fairy story

Go Moon Younger had been engaged on a fairy story along with Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se) a couple of boy who wears a smiling masks, a princess with no capability for feelings, and a person who lives inside a field. Nonetheless, to be able to apologize for what her mom did to Moon Kang Tae and Moon Sang Tae’s mom, Go Moon Younger determined to cease writing and push the 2 males away. Nonetheless, when Go Moon Younger requested the brothers to go away her fortress, Moon Sang Tae replied, “Over my lifeless physique,” revealing his need to remain by her aspect and assist her end her guide.

Moon Sang Tae had additionally been engaged on drawing facial expressions, one thing that was tough for him. He practiced by observing and drawing different folks’s faces to be able to full the homework that Go Moon Younger had given him and draw illustrations that suited her story. Go Moon Younger acknowledges his exhausting work, but additionally can’t convey herself to complete her fairy story as a result of her guilt and remorse. With the 2 brothers doing their greatest to consolation her, whether or not or not she is going to be capable to end her fairy story is a key query that shall be answered within the last episode.

The trio’s first journey collectively

Go Moon Younger travels throughout with Moon Kang Tae and Moon Sang Tae, who’ve by no means been on a correct trip earlier than. Though they aren’t going wherever as distant because the Serengeti, the trio’s very first journey collectively will nonetheless convey them happiness and solace. In addition they convey a particular reward with them on their journey, which is given to them by somebody sudden. The reward is anticipated to assist create an ideal finish to the drama. The journey will even create area for the trio’s emotional progress as they develop into even nearer to at least one one other.

The last episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs on August 9 at 9 p.m. KST.

